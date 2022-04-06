The Troup Tigers and the Tatum Lady Eagles captured titles in the District 16-3A Golf Tournament held on March 28 and April 4 at Longview Country Club in Longview.
BOYS
The Tigers’ Maroon team won the boys tournament with a score of 622 (312-310). Tatum placed second at 741 (363-378).
Troup took five of the top six spots in the medalist race.
Senior Chris Franklin of Troup won the medalist race with a 36-hole total of 146 with rounds of 72-74.
Runner-up medalist was sophomore Grayson Hearon of Troup (81-77—158). Tying for third were Troup senior Bracey Cover (86-75—161) and Arp freshman Lawton Emmons (79-82—161).
Troup sophomore Grayson Hamilton (78-84—162) and freshman Jaxson Green (81-86—167) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
Troup Maroon and Tatum Green advance to the Class 3A Region II Tournament is scheduled for Oak Hurst Golf Course in Bullard on April 18-19.
Also the top two golfers in the top 10 who are not on the top two teams advance. Emmons secured one of those spots and a playoff was needed for the second berth.
Ridge Riley of Waskom (97-84—181) won a one-hole playoff with Alan Eeds of Troup White (94-87—181) for the regional berth.
Members of the runner-up Tatum squad were Jackson Richardson, Caleb Crawford, Caden Calhoun, Kade Hyatt and Grayson Spiller.
GIRLS
Tatum claimed first place at 811 (405-406), followed by Troup at 846 (437-409).
Harleton’s Lilly Foster earned medalist honors with a score of 191 (101-90). Tatum’s Abby Sorenson placed second at 193 (94-99) with teammate Hanah Marcott third at 194 (102-92).
Other members of the Tatum squad are Kaylei Stroud, Ava Quick and Brynlee Mims.
Members of the Troup team are Jaycee Berryhill, Kaylee Brooks, Faith Brooks, Savannah Howard and Emory Cover.
Along with Tatum and Troup, Hannah Wright of Harleton won a one-hole playoff with Lexie Vestal of Tatum for a regional berth.
The girls regional is also at Oak Hurst Golf Course and it is scheduled for April 20-21.