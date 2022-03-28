BROWNSBORO.HARDIN.JEFFERSON.19.jpg

Brownsboro Bearettes Khayla Garrett, Caylor Blackmon and Mekhayia Moore celebrate their 50-49 win over Hardin-Jefferson in the Class 4A final Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Moore was voted Most Valuable Player of District 14-4A girls basketball.

Mekhayia Moore, Brownsboro's senior standout who was instrumental in helping lead the Bearettes to the state championship, was voted Most Valuable Player of District 14-4A girls basketball, the league coaches announced.

The Bearettes had a record of 40-2 and won the Class 4A state championship game with a 50-49 win over Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson on March 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Moore, a 5-8 forward, was voted championship game MVP.

Other superlative honors went to Canton junior Shameir Quimby (Offensive MVP), Mabank senior Lauren Carter (Defensive MVP) and Canton freshman Allison Rickman (Newcomer of the Year).

Also, Brownsboro's Khayla Garrett, a sophomore, was voted Sixth Man of the Year and the Brownsboro coaching staff of head coach Jeremy Durham and his assistants Emily Breedlove, Amanda Hoover, Shannon Williams, Kyle Griffin, Tracey Barrentine and Kim Fisher were voted Staff of the Year.

Earning first-team honors were the Brownsboro trio of senior Paris Miller, sophomore Khyra Garrett and senior Allie Cooper; and the Canton duo of Ashton Norrell and Hannah Cordell. Other first-teamers were Wills Point senior Kinley Collins, Mabank senior Savannah Wagner and Van sophomore Landry Jones.

Miller was also a member the Class 4A all-tournament team.

---

All-District 14-4A Girls Basketball

Most Valuable Player — Mekhayia Moore, Brownsboro, Sr.

Offensive MVP  Shameir Quimby, Canton, Jr.

Defensive MVP  Lauren Carter, Mabank, Sr.

Sixth Man of the Year  Khayla Garrett, Brownsboro, Soph.

Newcomer of the Year — Allison Rickman – Canton – Fr.

Coaching Staff of the Year  Brownsboro

First Team All-District

Kinley Collins, Wills Point, Sr.

Paris Miller, Brownsboro, Sr.

Khyra Garrett, Brownsboro, Soph.

Allie Cooper, Brownsboro, Sr.

Ashton Norrell, Canton, Sr.

Hannah Cordell, Canton, Sr.

Savannah Wagner, Mabank, Sr.

Landry Jones, Van, Soph.

Second Team All-District

Tori Hooker, Brownsboro, Sr.

Payton Bray, Canton, Soph.

Katie Wilkerson, Canton, Sr.

Bailey Litchfield, Mabank, Fr.

Carley Sapp, Mabank, Sr.

Jordan Ryan, Van, Soph.

Maci Jones, Van, Sr.

Antronea Jackson, Wills Point, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Athens — Janessa Kiser, Natori Williams, Aaniya Minifee

Brownsboro  Caylor Blackmon, Karis Fisher, Rebecca Rumbo

Mabank  Lilliana Forrest, Brooke Ford

Van  Elizabeth Nixon, Madison Clyburn, Abby Clyburn, Ella Barrett

Wills Point  Taylor Dyess, Emma Todoroff, Payton Lawson, Riley Kinney, Angelina Fields

Academic All-District

Brownsboro — Emma Barrentine, Ja’Niya Barron, Caylor Blackmon, Allie Cooper, Karis Fisher, Khayla Garrett, Khyra Garrett, Tori Hooker, Paris Miller, Mekhayia Moore, Rebecca Rumbo

Mabank  Lauren Carter, Lilliana Forrest, Brooke Ford, Carley Sapp, Ruby Blalock, Cameron McDonald, Savannah Wagner, Brylee Miller, Ryleigh Ray, Bailey Litchfield

Van  Elizabeth Nixon, Maci Jones, Jayla Faglie, Tierney Myers, Abby Clyburn, Madison Clyburn, Shelby Burns

Wills Point  Taylor Dyess, Kinley Collins, Angelina Fields, Payton Lawson, Aneya Williams, Maddison King, Emma Todoroff, Riley Kinney

 
 

