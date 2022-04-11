Winnsboro junior Faith Acker earned overall Most Valuable Player honors, and three teammates picked up superlatives with the release of the District 13-3A All-District Basketball Team for the 2021-22 season.
Katie Hart of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill was named the district's Offensive Player of the Year. Mount Vernon's Summer Rogers and Winnsboro's Reese Lindley shared Defensive Player of the Year honors, and Winnsboro freshmen Kaitlyn McAdoo and Halle Deaton were named Co-Newcomers of the Year.
Jayla Jackson of Mineola was the league's top freshman.
Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Harmony: Jenci Seahorn; MPCH: Mackenzie Espinosa, Carolina Newman, Lillian Ellis; Mineola: Mylee Fischer, Macy Fischer; Mount Vernon: Katelyn Dunavantt, Natalie Norwood, Pacey Ford; Quitman: Allie Berry, Maddy Pence; Winnsboro: Halle Darst, Faith Sechrist, Jayden Cox.
SECOND TEAM
Harmony: Lanie Trimble; MPCH: Kaylee Tompkins, Madison Manning; Mineola: Kyra Jackson, Kapri Riley; Mount Vernon: Aaliyah Traylor, Alyssa Rodriguez; Quitman: Ashley Davis, Kaysi Parker, Reiny Luman; Winnsboro: Shanda Davis
HONORABLE MENTION
Harmony: Rendi Seahorn; Quitman: Sadie Vander Schaaaf, Addi Marcee, Carley Spears; Winona: Randi Hanson, Kalibria Erwin, Taniga Houston; Winnsboro: Jewelisa Duffer, Gina Brownlee; Mineola: Ava Johnson, Paris Spigner, Carmen Carrasco, Alai freeman, Gracie Finley.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Harmony: Emma Alphin, Laila Medina, Lilli Jones, Jenci Seahorn, Rendi Sahorn, Laycee Plunkett, Lanie Trimble; MPCH: Carolina Newman, Hannah Rhea, Katherine Shrader, Abigail Thrapp, Kaylee Tompkins, Ellie Wooten; Mineola: Ava Johnson, Kapri Riley, Mylee Fischer, Macy Fischer, Paris Spigner, Carmen Carrasco; Mount Vernon: MyKeivia Stanton, Katelyn Dunavant, Summer Rogers, Natalie Norwood, Anna Stephens, Alyssa Rodriguez, Pacey Ford, Olivia Baird, Brooklee Crow, Roxy Kennemore; Quitman: Reiny Luman, Carley Spears, Kaysi Parker, Addison Marcee, Ashley Davis, Allie Berry, Sadie Vander Schaaf; Winnsboro: Halle Darst, Halle Deaton, Faith Sechrist, Jayden Cox, Jewelisa Duffer,Shanda Davis, Haleigh Risner, Kaitlyn McAdoo, Reese Lindley, Gina Brownlee, Faith Acker.