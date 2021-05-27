Lexie Thedford led the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders and District 10-6A with 24 goals and 17 assists this season.
That helped Thedford be selected as the unanimous pick for Most Valuable Player in District 10-6A girls soccer of the 2021 season.
First-team selections for the Lady Raiders were seniors DeAnna Zarcone and Shelby McQueen and sophomores Caroline Randall and Ella Rose Embry.
Mesquite Horn’s SaMya Mitchell was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Horn also had the Goalkeeper of the Year as Gillian McKenzie captured the honor.
Rockwall’s Mia Nunez was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year. Halley Wheeler of Rockwall-Heath was tabbed as the Midfielder of the Year. Mesquite’s Kerstyn Thomas was chosen as the Utility Player of the Year. North Mesquite’s Jamie Ramirez and Rockwall’s Jullette Rayo shared Newcomer of the Year honors. Rockwall’s Melissa Garcia earned Coach of the Year honors.
Selections were made by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Tyler Legacy: Deanna Zarcone, Ella Rose Embry, Caroline Randall, Shelby McQueen; Mesquite: Alexa Resendiz; Dallas Skyline: Daisy Robledo; Rockwall-Heath: Alexa Fite, Whitney Gentry, Haylee Mills; Rockwall: Faith Graves, Avery Shipman, Lauren Piper, Brinlee Weir; Mesquite Horn: Brooklyn Gonzales, Sara Torres, Bre Thompson; North Mesquite: Melanie Lomeli, Ximena Resendez
SECOND TEAM
Tyler Legacy: Kelsey Filla, Kate Deatherage, Hannah Smith, Kyleigh D’Spain; Mesquite: Judith Lopez; Dallas Skyline: Lola West; Rockwall-Heath: Mia Bernard, Clara Whitten, Mackenzie Smith; Rockwall: Katie Mees, Natalie Baldwin, Allie Clem, Layla Amaya; Mesquite Horn: SaNya Mitchell; Jazmin Alarcon, Hazel Aponte; North Mesquite; Jackie Serratos, Brianna Hernandez
HONORABLE MENTION
Tyler Legacy: Nonnie Foley, Dru Kisamore, Elizabeth Randall; Mesquite: Priscilla Garcia, Angelina San Juan, Adriana Lopez; Dallas Skyline: Patricia Lopez, Cristina Ramirez, Jenny Aguilar; Rockwall-Heath: Jazmin Tijerina, Madeline Mueller, Alexis Williamson; Rockwall: Tanley Coykendall, Lesley Lyon, Ayla Garcia; Mesquite Horn: Aleysia Welch, Rosalyn Aponte, Kimberly Torres; North Mesquite; Cyntia Quinones-Tobias, Samantha Guel, Alicia Alejos
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Tyler Legacy: Dru Kisamore, Nonnie Foley, Jenna Barnes, Elizabeth Randall, Conally Hooper, Ella Rose Embry, Hannah Smith, Sofia Williams, Kyleigh D’Spain, Shelby McQueen, Karen Molina, Lexie Thedford, Kelsey Filla, Alejandra Balderas, Caroline Randall, Talina Vargas, Chloe Murllin, Kate Deatherage, Ashlynn Parker
ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
Tyler Legacy: Lexie Thedford, Kelsey Filla, Shelby McQueen