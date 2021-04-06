Tyler Legacy manager James Boxley liked what he saw from his Red Raiders on Tuesday — stellar pitching, solid defense and timely hitting.
The result was a 4-0 victory over Mesquite Horn in a District 10-6A baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Jackson Newhouse was in control on the mound, tossing a one-hitter while striking out six. The closest the Jaguars came to reaching third base was wiped out when right fielder Landon Langford fired a laser to third baseman Andrew Nick, who easily tagged out Kortes Howard trying to go from first to third on the Jags' only hit, a Rob Demons' single.
With Newhouse and the defense taking care of things, the only thing missing was some runs. That come in the bottom of the sixth when Colby Harris opened the inning with a shot off the left field wall for a double. Newhouse's sacrifice bunt moved him to third. William Randall then hit a rocket to left-center to score Harris for a 1-0 lead. After Ethan Smith and Langford reached on consecutive hit-by-pitches, Preston Newberry came through with a two-RBI double. The fourth run scored when Dakota McCaskill had a sacrifice fly to center.
"Newhouse did a great job; He settled down and hit his spots," said Boxley, whose club improves to 15-5 overall and 3-1 in district. "... We talked about it coming into (the sixth). We had the big leadoff double and the sacrifice bunt. That got us a little more energy.
"Those guys (defense) has been good for us all year long. We rely on them a lot and we expect them to make plays and they do."
The Jaguars fall to 7-10 and 2-4.
Newberry also had a single as well as Langford.
BASEBALL NOTES: The concession stand is down the left field line with Bobbie Reddic and Delois Harris running the show with hot food and treats for baseball fans. ... The Red Raiders visit Horn on Friday before hosting Dallas Skyline at noon Saturday at Mike Carter. ... Tyler High hosts Nacogdoches at 7 p.m. Friday.