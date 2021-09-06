Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 2, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1, Austin Westlake (2-0) W: Euless Trinity, 34-14 1
2, Katy (2-0) W: Cypress Woods, 42-7 2
3, Southlake Carroll (2-0) W:, 36-35. Rockwall-Heath 3
4, Galena Park North Shore (2-0) W: Klein Collins, 34-7 4
5, Humble Atascocita (2-0) W: Allen, 41-20 5
6, Lake Travis (2-0) W: Converse Judson, 52-20 7
7, Denton Guyer (2-0) W: Denton Ryan, 14-7 OT 11
8, Duncanville (1-1) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 42-27 9
9, Katy Tompkins (2-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 53-43 12
10, Rockwall-Heath (1-1) L: Southlake Carroll, 36-35 10
11, Rockwall (2-0) W: Dallas Jesuit, 75-28 13
12, Arlington Martin (1-1) W: Lewisville Hebron, 59-15 14
13, Euless Trinity (1-1) L: Austin Westlake, 34-14 6
14, Allen (1-1) L: Humble Atascocita, 41-20 8
15, San Antonio Brennan (2-0) W: Schertz Clemens, 27-10 15
16, Spring (2-0) W: Klein Oak, 49-0 16
17, Cibolo Steele (2-0) W: SA Reagan, 14-6 18
18, Spring Westfield (2-0) W: Fort Bend Hightower, 38-12 19
19, Cypress Bridgeland (2-0) W: Alvin Shadow Creek, 24-14 20
20, Converse Judson (1-1) L: Lake Travis, 52-20 17
21, Midland Legacy (2-0) W: Amarillo Tascosa, 51-48 21
22, Fort Bend Ridge Point (2-0) W: Dickinson, 42-36 22
23, DeSoto (1-1) W: Arlington Bowie, 45-21 23
24, League City Clear Falls (2-0) W: Pasadena Memorial, 34-7 24
25, Round Rock (2-0) W: Belton, 35-0 NR
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1, Denton Ryan (1-1) L: Denton Guyer, 14-7 (OT) 1
2, College Station (2-0) W: Fort Bend Bush, 49-7 2
3, Manvel (1-1) W: Crosby, 35-21 3
4, Dallas Highland Park (1-1) W: Flower Mound, 28-24 4
5, Colleyville Heritage (2-0) W: Saginaw Boswell, 52-0 5
6, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (2-0) W: Corpus Christi Miller, 62-21 8
7, Longview (1-1) W: Marshall, 14-0 7
8, Frisco Lone Star (1-1) L: Aledo, 45-35 6
9, Cedar Park (1-1) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 29-7 10
10, Amarillo Tascosa (1-1) L: Midland Legacy, 51-48 9
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1, Aledo (2-0) W: Frisco Lone Star, 45-35 1
2, Fort Bend Marshall (2-0) W: Fort Bend Elkins, 49-7 2
3, Lucas Lovejoy (2-0) W: Sulphur Springs, 71-7 3
4, Huntsville (1-0) W: Willis, 43-31 4
,5 Lubbock Cooper (2-0) W: Lubbock Coronado, 28-7 5
6, Ennis (2-0) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 36-29 6
7, College Station A&M Consolidated (2-0) W: Aldine MacArthur, 62-7 8
8, Leander Rouse (2-0) W: Austin Anderson, 57-54 7
9, Denison (2-0) W: FW Brewer, 42-21 NR
10, Liberty Hill (1-1) W: Austin Del Valle, 62-6 10
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1, Argyle (2-0) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 62-21 1
2,, Corpus Christi Calallen (2-0) W: Jourdanton, 55-20 2
3 Waco La Vega (2-0) W: Dallas Bishop Dunne, 65-0 4
4, Austin LBJ (2-0) W: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 44-42 5
5, Kilgore (2-0) W: Hallsville, 49-27 7
6, Midlothian Heritage (2-0) W: Kennedale, 22-7 8
7, Tyler Chapel Hill (2-0) W: Livingston, 35-15 9
8, Stephenville (2-0) W: Everman, 38-14 NR
9, El Campo (1-1) L: Fulshear, 38-17 3
10, Paris (1-1) L: Celina, 35-24 NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1, Carthage (2-0) W: San Antonio Cornerstone, 42-14 1
2, Gilmer (2-0) W: Henderson, 50-14 2
3, Celina (2-0) W: Paris, 35-24 5
4, West Orange-Stark (1-1) W: Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 39-20 6
5, China Spring (2-0) W: Lorena, 21-13 7
6, Bellville (2-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 41-26 8
7, Cuero (2-0) W: Wimberley, 21-3 10
8, Sinton (2-0) W: CC Carroll, 50-12 9
9, Wimberley (1-1) L: Cuero, 21-3 3
10, Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-1) L: Argyle, 62-21 4
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1, Tuscola Jim Ned (2-0) W: Sweetwater, 56-14 1
2, Brock (2-0) W: Nevada Community, 47-13 2
3, Tatum (2-0) W: Daingerfield, 35-28 3
4, Grandview (2-0) W: Salado, 32-28 4
5, Gladewater (0-1) Idle 5
6, Pilot Point (1-0) Idle 8
7, Yoakum (2-0) W: Smithville, 27-3 10
8, Hallettsville (1-1) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 28-24 NR
9, Vanderbilt Industrial (1-1) L: Hallettsville, 28-24 6
10, Mount Vernon (2-0) W: Pittsburg, 38-6 NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1, Franklin (2-0) W: Hearne, 55-15 1
2, Gunter (2-0) W: Pottsboro, 51-7 2
3, Canadian (2-0) W: Iowa Park, 41-20 3
4, Childress (2-0) W: Perryton, 29-7 6
5, Newton (1-0) Idle 5
6, Holliday (2-0) W: Eastland, 52-7 7
7, Waskom (1-1) L: Timpson, 49-28 4
8, New London West Rusk (2-0) W: Gladewater Sabine, 55-33 8
9, Abernathy (2-0) W: Slaton, 46-8 9
10, Poth (2-0) W: Falls City, 17-14 10
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1, Refugio (2-0) W: George West, 55-8 1
2 ,Shiner (2-0) W: Blanco, 41-7 2
3, Timpson (2-0) W: Waskom, 49-28 3
4, Crawford (2-0) W: Bruceville-Eddy, 50-6 4
5, Cisco (2-0) W: Wall, 27-21 (OT) 5
6, Mason (2-0) W: Comfort, 39-6 6
7, New Deal (2-0) W: Wellington, 28-6 7
8, Hawley (2-0) W: Hamlin, 62-0 8
9, Beckville (2-0) W: Harleton, 46-22 10
10, Normangee (2-0) W: Iola, 51-14 NR
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1, Mart (2-0) W: McGregor, 42-7 1
2, Windthorst (2-0) W: DeLeon, 49-0 2
3, Muenster (2-0) W: Lindsay, 40-7 4
4, Albany (1-0) W: Dublin, 48-21 5
5, Wellington (0-2) L: New Deal, 28-6 3
6, Tenaha (2-0) W: Arp, 41-28 7
7, Stratford (2-0) W: Stinnett West Texas, 61-0 8
8, Falls City (1-1) L: Poth, 17-14 6
9, Vega (2-0) W: Boys Ranch, 47-20 9
10, Eldorado (1-0) Idle 10
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1, May (2-0) W: Sterling City, 104-80 2
2, Rankin (2-0) W: Springlake-Earth, 46-30 3
3, Sterling City (1-1) L: May, 104-80 1
4, Westbrook (1-1) W: Gail Borden County, 48-0 5
5, Jonesboro (2-0) W: Perrin-Whitt, 47-0 6
6, Abbott (2-0) W: Milford, 48-0 9
7, Gail Borden County (0-2) L: Westbrook, 48-0 4
8, Happy (2-0) W: Nazareth, 55-8 NR
9, Blum (1-1) L: Waco Live Oak, 52-0 7
10, Leakey (0-1) L: Eden, 50-45 8
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1, Matador Motley County (2-0) W: Knox City, 68-22 1
2, Strawn (2-0) W: Smoking for Jesus, 88-47 2
3, Richland Springs (0-1) Idle 3
4, Calvert (0-0) Idle 4
5, Balmorhea (1-1) W: Van Horn, 80-41 5
6, Follett (2-0) W: White Deer, 50-14 6
7, Lamesa Klondike (2-0) W: Midland TLCA, 59-0 8
8, Groom (1-1) W: Paducah, 34-33 7
9, Jayton (2-0) W: Aspermont, 45-0 9
10, Anton (2-0) W: Southland, 50-0 10
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1, Austin Regents (2-0) W: Pflugerville Connally, 55-0 1
2, Dallas Christian (2-0) W: Houston St. Pius X, 17-0 3
3, Dallas Parish Episcopal (1-1) L: Austin LBJ, 44-42 2
4, Plano Prestonwood (2-0) W: Coppell, 55-41 4
5, Houston Kinkaid (2-0) W: Houston Legacy, 59-12 5
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1, Waco Live Oak (2-0) W: Blum, 52-0 1
2, Lubbock Kingdom Prep (0-0) Idle 2
3, Austin Veritas (2-0) W: New Braunfels Christian, 60-14 3
4, Wylie Prep (2-0) W: Denton Calvary, 45-0 NR
5, Texas School for the Deaf (1-0) Idle 5