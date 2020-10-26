Canton football coach Casey Hubble calls middle linebacker Kale Shaw “the heart of our defense.”
Shaw was all over the field for the Eagles on Friday, registering 23 tackles and a tackle for loss in Canton’s 42-0 win over Brownsboro in a District 7-4A Division II game at Norris Birdwell Stadium in Canton.
His performance earned Shaw the Defensive Player of the Week for the ninth week of the high school football season.
Shaw will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Previous winners of the Defensive Player of the Week Award were — Week 1: John Engle, Bullard; Week 2: Jordan Ford, Chapel Hill; Week 3: Airik Williams, Lindale; Week 4: Beau Barton, Van; Week 5: Parker Bracken, All Saints; Week 6: Peyton Snow, Winona; Week 7: Trevion Sneed, Mineola; and Week 8: Chandler Fletcher, Nick LaRocca, Bullard Brook Hill.
Fans can catch Shaw and the Eagles (3-4, 1-1) in action on Friday when Canton plays at rival Van (4-4, 1-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Mal Fowler Field at Van Memorial Stadium.
To nominate someone for the Defensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.