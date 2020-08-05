BULLARD — Bullard has reached the postseason the past two seasons and will look to make it three straight in 2020.
The Panthers were on the field on Wednesday for their third day of practice, and veteran head coach Scott Callaway is preparing his team for every possible scenario, especially with the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Right now, everything could change in just 24 hours,” Callaway said. “The UIL could adjust things on us or we could be shut down at some point and then have to pick up later, so we’re really going at a fast pace right now to make sure we get everything covered in all three phases and try to figure out personnel. That way, if we do have something happen with the virus, we are prepared the best way possible.”
“It’s great being out here with everybody working hard and getting ready for football season, especially with COVID,” senior Connor Carson said. “Being able to get out here with the guys, coming together as a team, has been great.”
The Panthers have a two-horse race at quarterback with senior Cooper Callaway and junior Blake Blaine.
“Cooper and Blaine are battling for the quarterback position right now,” Coach Callaway said. “They’re both going to play this year. We’re going to have to replace several positions, especially on offense.”
“As a quarterback, I know I have to help get everybody lined up and know what all of my teammates are doing,” Cooper Callaway said. “As a linebacker, I have to do the same on the other side of the ball, so I’ve really embraced that.”
Coach Callaway said the Panthers have six to eight starters back on defense, which should be beneficial early in the season.
“We’re returning quite a few on defense, so I feel like our strength is probably there right now,” Coach Callaway said.
“Defense wins championships and with the core we have back there, I feel like we can be great,” Carson said.
Peyton Ellis is a 6-6, 285-pound senior who is returning on both the defensive and offensive line for Bullard.
“Our defense does a really good job of making every team we play battle hard for every yard,” Ellis said. “On the offensive line, we take pride in taking a beating for the offense and knocking people off of the line.”
Bullard is scheduled on to open the season Aug. 28 at Mabank.
