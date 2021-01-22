The No. 10 Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies’ defense held up twice in waning moments to claim a 67-65 triumph over McLennan Community College in the women’s basketball game on Friday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Apache Ladies (1-0) were leading, 66-65, as they were called for an offensive foul with 15.5 seconds left in the contest, turning the ball over to the Highlassies of Waco.
TJC teammates Taryn Wills and Deborah Ogayemi forced a contested shot on the baseline with just over three seconds left in the game and Nadechka Laceen was fouled on the rebound.
Laceen, a freshman from Puerto Rico, was good on 1-of-2 at the free throw line to give Tyler a 67-65 lead with 2.9 seconds left.
McLennan inbounded the ball and Wills knocked the ball away from Raija Todd as the buzzer sounded.
The Apache Ladies were led in scoring by Jasmine Payne with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, with Laceen chipping in 15 points.
McLennan was led by Todd’s 17 points with Mele Kaloni Kailahi adding 14 points.
TJC led by as much as 13 points late in the first half on a bucket by Codou Ndour to give the Apache Ladies a 39-26 advantage.
The Highlassies fought back and took the lead on a basket by McKenzie Piper with 5:50 left in the fourth quarter.
Payne nailed a 3-pointer to tie the score at 59-59 and Wills attacked the basket to put the Apache Ladies back in front to stay at 61-59 with 2:53 to play.
The Apache Ladies are scheduled to play Collin College in Plano on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. The Highlassies (1-1) are slated to play Blinn on Monday in Brenham. The game has a 5:30 p.m. start.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS