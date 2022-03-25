Cumberland Academy High School will be sending multiple athletes to the Texas Relays in Austin for the first time in school history.
Cumberland will have the girls 4x100-meter relay team of Makayla Warren, Geaniyah Hawkins, Elizabeth Adams and Alyssa Birdwell and and the girls 4x400-meter relay team of Guiliana Moore, Birdwell, Yarsibel Palacio, Arasely Ramires and Vonyelle De’Vold, along with Christian Johnson in the boys 100-meter dash.
Other area boys competing are Tyler’s Derrick McFall, 100 meters; Kilgore’s Matthew Tyeskie, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles; West Rusk 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay (Ty’Mitchric Harper, Geremiah Smith, William Jackson, Andon Mata, Omarion Anthony, Wesley Griffin, Key’Shawn Lewis, Adain Wilson; Tyler 4x100 relay (Kameron Key, McFall, Xavier Tatum, Montrell Wade, Caiden Drummer, William Dail, Markell Johnson, Nicholas Collins); Kilgore 4x400 relay (Tyeskie, Corey Rider, Jermaine Roney, Jayden Sanders, Josue’ Rosas); and Tyler 4x400 relay (Johnson, Collins, Keyston Wilson, Dail, Key).
Other girls competing are West Rusk’s CiAunnia Coleman, 100 meters; West Rusk 4x100 relay (Madison Vowell, Coleman, Madison McCasland, Aaliyah Williams, Isabella Mata, Paulina Mata, Lillian Vowell, Keke Murphy); and Mineola 4x400 relay (Kozbie Riley, Olivia Hughes, Carmen Carrasco, Shylah Kratzmeyer).