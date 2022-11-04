We are roughly halfway through the NFL season. Since they went to the 17-game season, it’s harder to predict the exact midpoint, but I think it will occur Sunday around 4:30 p.m. during a disgusted look from Tom Brady.
Since we’re at the halfway point, time to look back on what I was right and wrong about so far.
Right: I picked Philly to win the division and for Dallas to be a Wild Card team.
Wrong: My two Super Bowl picks both lost on the same day to New York teams, which I had generously described as “garbage meat burritos.”
Right: I didn’t think Dallas would miss Amari Cooper.
Wrong: I didn’t think Dallas would notice Cooper Rush.
Wrong: I expected Washington to be awful on the field.
Right: I expected Washington to be awful everywhere else.
Right: I thought Tampa Bay did nothing to get better, and they were about to take a step back.
Wrong: I wasn’t planning on ever saying the phrase “Ladies and gentlemen, your first-place Atlanta Falcons” ever again in my lifetime.
Right: I said Minnesota would be a playoff team.
Wrong: I didn’t expect Green Bay to look worse than Aaron Rodgers’ hair.
Right: I picked Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith to be the Comeback player of the year.
Wrong: OK, not really. But you didn’t either.
Right: I thought Thursday Night Football moving to Amazon Prime would change the feel of the games.
Wrong: I did not foresee back-to-back Monday Night Football games with police reports filed against players.
Right: I felt like the Chiefs offense would still be great, even without Tyreek Hill.
Wrong: I expected the Colts to be better. Or competent.
Wrong: I thought Russell Wilson would be a better fit for the Broncos.
Right: I figured we’d all get tired of Wilson’s “That Guy” act pretty quickly.
Right: I knew Carolina would fire the first coach of the year.
Wrong: I thought Baker Mayfield was still an NFL quarterback.
Wrong: I picked Justin Hebert as my MFL MVP.
Right: I picked Antonio Brown’s NFL career to be over.
Right: I thought the trade of DeVante Adams from Green Bay to Las Vegas was the biggest move of the offseason.
Wrong: I did not expect that trade to make both teams worse.
Now on to the picks. Last week I went 3-3 straight up, and also 3-3 against the Vegas spread. In my defense, the brilliance of Joe Burrow blinds me sometimes to the clown autopsy that is the rest of the Bengals organization. I’m now 27-21, 21-27 against Vegas. As always, my picks are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering. Cowboys are on a bye week and the Texans lost on Thursday night, so let’s check out the rest of the league.
Baltimore (-2.5) at New Orleans: With this season as bad as it has been, the Saints still being one game out of first place seems like the kind of trick you would see from a French Quarter street magician that you tip heavily, and then get home to realize your watch is gone.
Pick: Saints to win it outright.
LA Rams (+3) at Tampa Bay: If the soundtrack of this NFL season was “The Gambler,” both of these teams would be firmly past the “know when to fold them” part of the chorus.
Pick: Rams to win it outright.
Green Bay (-3.5) at Detroit: Aaron Rodgers says Green Bay urgently needs help at wide receiver. The Packers respond at the trade deadline by bringing in a middle infielder and a goalie.
Pick: Packers to win and cover, winning by four or more points.
Minnesota (-3) at Washington: The Commanders possibly being for sale is like Christmas and your birthday all rolled into one, except it’s for some guy who already has eleventy billion dollars.
Pick: Vikings to win and cover, winning by four or more.
Las Vegas (-1.5) at Jacksonville: The Jaguars have exactly one winning season in the last 14 years. I don’t have a joke here, other than typing this as a reminder for me to quit picking them to be better every season, because that ain’t happening.
Pick: Raiders to win and cover, winning by two or more.
Tennessee (+12.5) at Kansas City: Me: “Seems like a pretty big point spread.” Also Me: (sees report that Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry both missed practice) “Oh.”
Pick: Chiefs to win but not cover, winning by 12 or fewer.
I’ll also take the Cardinals over the Seahawks, Colts over Patriots, and the Bengals over the Panthers. Good luck, everybody.
