The old saying goes you play like your practice and that rang true for the Apaches on Wednesday night.
TJC rushed out to a 7-0 lead and never was challenged in registering a 97-59 victory over the Victoria College Pirates in the Region XIV Conference basketball opener for both teams at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
"I was really happy for our kids. That is probably the first time all year where we took our practices and took them right into the game," Tyler Junior College Coach Mike Marquis said. "We played like we practiced the last two days. We played with that kind of intensity. I appreciated that from our kids."
The Apaches improve to 7-3 on the season and 1-0 in league play, while the Pirates fall to 1-10 and 0-1.
Corey Camper Jr. led five Apaches in double figures with 22 points. He was followed by Marcus Grigsby Jr. (14), Jonah Nesmith (14), Boubard Mboup (11) and Ray Barrion (10).
"We were so excited about this win," Marquis said. "Marcus Grigsby, right after we got into the locker room, said 'What a great team win.' What a strong statement by that young man."
Mboup, the freshman from Colorado Springs, Colorado via Senegal, had a double double with 10 rebounds. He also had a block.
Bullen Taban added 10 boards as well, followed by former Tyler Lee standout Matt Wade (8), Camper (7) and Dariyus Woodson (6). Randy Crosby had four steals, while Grigsby had three.
The Apaches jumped out to a 46-19 lead and eventually led by 51 points, 79-28, with 9:42 to go in the game.
All TJC players received significant minutes.
The Pirates dressed just eight players and was led by Jaleen Goodman with 20 points, Christopher Williams Jr. had 10 rebounds with Markhi Strickland adding seven.
Tyler out-rebounded VC, 59-28.
Other Apaches scoring were Woodson (7), Crosby (6), Taban (5), Makel Johnson (4) and Wade (4).
Also scoring for the Bucs were Strickland (9), Michael Hawkins (8), Elijah Smith (8), Kaelon Harlema (6), Williams (4) and Chandler Collins-Johnson (4).
TJC was 8 of 20 from 3-point land, while Victoria was 6 of 33. At the free throw line, Tyler was 15 of 23 and the Pirates were 16 of 22.
The Apaches return to play on Saturday traveling to play Lamar State-Port Arthur in a 4 p.m. contest. Victoria will play host to Kilgore College at 2 p.m. Saturday.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The Apache Ladies will now play Holy Patriot University in Tyler on Saturday instead of on the road, TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said. The game was originally scheduled for Beaumont but will now be played at Wagstaff Gymnasium. The contest has 2 p.m. start and no admission will be charged, Tillis Hoard said.