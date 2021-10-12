After going 3-1 in West Plains, Missouri over the weekend, the No. 15 Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies return to Region XIV Conference volleyball play on Tuesday, scoring a 3-0 win over Trinity Valley Community College.
The Apache Ladies (18-9, 6-5) won 25-15, 25-21, 25-14.
It was the second straight win over the Lady Cardinals after falling to TVCC in Athens, 3-2, on Sept. 9.
In the Grizzly Invitational, TJC won over Trinity Valley (3-1), Jefferson (Missouri) (3-1) and Hutchinson (Kansas) (3-0). The Apache Ladies lost to host and No. 7 Missouri-West Plains 3-2 — 15-13 in the fifth set.
The Apache Ladies return to play on Thursday, hosting Navarro in a 6 p.m. match. Trinity Valley (18-14, 6-6) is scheduled to host Panola at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Bullard 3, Kilgore 0
BULLARD — It was Senior Night in Bullard and the Lady Panthers celebrated with a 3-0 win over Kilgore in a District 16-4A match.
Bullard triumphed 25-10, 25-21, 27-25.
Lady Panther leaders were: Emily Bochow (13 kills, 4 blocks), Olivia Anderson (8 kills, 8 digs), Taylor Clark (25 assists, 5 digs), Callie Bailey (21 digs) and Grace O’Bannon (5 digs, 3 aces).
For Kilgore in the loss, Bryonne Brooks had five kill and three digs, Ashton Vallery 11 assists and seven digs, Summer Hayden-Epps five kills and five digs, Isabell Witt five digs, Brooke Couch five kills and seven digs, Jasmine Vasquez 16 digs, Alana Mumphrey eight assists and two digs, Maleah Thurmond four kills and two digs, Nawny Sifford four digs, Fyndi Henry two digs and Catherine Dennis four kills, two assists and seven digs.
Bullard won the JV match 2-0 (25-16, 25-7).
The Lady Panthers (22-9, 8-1) are scheduled to host Tyler Cumberland Academy at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Chapel Hill 3, Cumberland 0NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs scored a 3-0 win over the Tyler Cumberland Academy Lady Knights on Tuesday in a District 16-4A volleyball match.
Chapel Hill won 25-23, 25-12, 25-19.
Leading the Lady Bulldogs were: DJ Kincade (4 aces, 8 kills), Katelyn Allen (2 aces, 4 kills), Alexis Martinez (9 digs), Paola Sanchez (5 digs, 15 assists), Lexie Correa (10 assists) and Shyla Starks (3 kills, 5 digs).
Chapel Hill travels to Kilgore for a 4:30 p.m. varsity match on Friday.
Whitehouse 3, Nacogdoches 0WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse LadyCats improved to 4-2 in District 16-5A volleyball with a 3-0 win over Nacogdoches on Tuesday at C.L. Nix Arena.
Whitehouse (16-17) won 25-7, 25-9, 25-18.
LadyCat leaders were: Megan Cooley (4 blocks, 11 kills), Maddie Herrington (6 kills, 13 digs), Shayla Hinton (5 kills), Macy Cabell (3 aces, 17 assists), Ashley Rhame (11 assists) and Gabie Patterson (11 digs).
Whitehouse also won the JV (25-20, 25-5) and freshmen (25-10, 25-7) matches.
The LadyCats are scheduled to visit Jacksonville on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. varsity start. Nacogdoches (1-18, 0-6) are scheduled to visit Tyler for a 1:30 p.m. Saturday match.
Harmony 3, Winona 0WINONA — The No. 13 Harmony Lady Eagles scored a 3-0 win over the Winona LadyCats on Tuesday in a District 13-3A volleyball match.
Harmony won 25-7, 25-15, 25-8.
Lady Eagle (25-2, 5-1) leaders were: Jenci Seahorn (13 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces), Lanie Trimble (19 assists, 4 aces, 4 digs, 2 kills), Rendi Seahorn (6 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks), Addie Young (6 digs), Danielle Ison (5 digs, 3 kills), Lillie Jones (3 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces), Gabby Hector (4 assists) and Grace Kalenak (5 digs, 3 kills).
Harmony is scheduled to play at Mineola on Friday, while Winona (5-27, 0-6) is slated to visit Mount Vernon on Friday.
All Saints 3, Dallas Covenant 1The All Saints Lady Trojans downed the Dallas Covenant Lady Knights 3-0 on Tuesday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 match at Brookshire Gym.
Lady Trojans leaders were Olivia Goedeke (5 aces, 9 digs), Kennedy Wood (8 kills, 11 digs), Bella Boulter (19 digs, 15 assists, 3 aces), Kate Moore (9 kills, 14 digs) and Caroline Twaddell (12 digs, 14 assists).
All Saints is scheduled to host Arlington Grace Prep at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Grace Community 3, Brighter Horizons 0On Senior Night, the Grace Community Lady Cougars won over Garland Brighter Horizons 3-0 at Grace Gym.
The Lady Cougars scored a 25-4, 25-20, 25-5 victory.
Leaders for Grace were: Macy Smith (16 digs, 4 aces), Riley Rayzor (9 digs, 11 aces), Ella Wupperman (19 assists, 3 aces), Maggie Luce (15 assists), Avery Nutt (15 kills, 4 digs), Keely Bozeman (10 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces), MaryClaire Woodard (5 digs), Hannah Rath (5 digs), Reece Porter (4 kills), Ashley Taylor (3 kills) and Lauren Etheridge (3 kills).
The Lady Cougars travel to Dallas on Thursday to play Cristo Rey.
Daingerfield 3, Gladewater 0DAINGERFIELD — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers swept the Gladewater Lady Bears in a District 15-3A volleyball match on Tuesday.
Daingerfield won 25-13, 25-19, 25-17.
Lady Bear leaders were: Kiyah Bell (7 kills, 5 assists), Zandy Tyeskie (2 kills, 7 assists) and Kiyona Parker (4 digs).
Gladewater is scheduled to host New Diana on Friday.
Overton 3, Big Sandy 1BIG SANDY — In a District 19-2A match, the Overton Lady Mustangs topped the Big Sandy LadyCats 3-1 on Tuesday.
Overton (23-11, 7-2) won 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23.
Lady Mustang leaders were: Mary Fenter (16 kills, 27 digs, 2 assists), Kaley McMillian (5 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs, 34 assists, 8 aces), Kayla Nobles (8 kills, 2 blocks), Alex Brown (7 kills, 18 digs, 1 ace) and Avery Smith (3 kills, 21 digs, 1 ace).
Calle Minter was perfect on her serve (20/20) with three aces, 17 digs, 15 assists and three kills in the loss for Big Sandy. Allie McCartney had 14 digs, Breaunna Derrick 13 digs and three kills, Brylie Arnold four digs, six kills and two blocks, Shemaiah Johnson seven digs and four kills, Mackenzie Davis three digs, Maryiah Francis five kills and four blocks, Zoey Messick three aces, Daphnie Blavier seven digs and Ava Jenison three digs.
Derrick (15/15), Arnold (11/11), Johnson (1/1) and Messick (19/19) were all perfect from the service stripe.
The Lady Mustangs will travel to Bettie on Friday to meet Union Hill in a match set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Hawkins 3, Leverett’s Chapel 0LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — The No. 19 Hawkins Lady Hawks inproved to 9-0 in District 19-2A with a 3-0 win over the Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions on Tuesday.
Hawkins (22-3) won 25-15, 25-9, 25-15.
Lady Hawk leaders were: Jordyn Warren (21 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces), Tenley Conde (11 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces), Makena Warren (11 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces, 3 blocks, 2 assists), Trinity Hawkins (8 assists, 1 ace) and Lynli Dacus (6 digs).
Hawkins won the JV match, 2-0 (25-11, 25-20).
Quitman 3, Mineola 2QUITMAN — In a tight District 13-3A match, the Quitman Lady Bulldogs edged the Mineola Lady ‘Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday.
Quitman won 23-25, 25-14, 21-25, 25-12, 15-10.
Leaders for Quitman were: Ava Burroughs (23 kills, 7 aces, 22 digs, 3 blocks, 2 block assists), Brooklyn Marcee (10 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs), Carley Spears (37 assists, 4 aces, 7 kills, 8 digs) and Alexis O’Neal (2 kills, 1 ace, 22 digs).
Quitman is scheduled to visit Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill for a 4:30 p.m. match on Friday.
Tatum 3, Troup 0
TROUP — Abby Sorenson handed out 33 assists, Kerrigan Biggs and Macy Brown had eight kills apiece and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 sweep over Troup in District 16-3A.
Sorenson also had two kills and two digs, and Brown added six digs and two aces. Paisley Williams finished with six digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 19 digs, Kaylei Stroud seven kills and eight digs, Karly Stroud six digs, Janiya Kindle five kills, Makensi Greenwood seven digs and two aces and Myra Andrade one dig.
For Troup in the loss, Sarah Neel had three digs, Tara Wells 10 assists and four digs, Chloie Haugeberg five kills and two digs, Bailey Blanton seven kills, eight assists and two digs, Karsyn Williamson 12 digs, Jaycee Eastman three kills and Jessie Minnix six kills and two digs.
West Rusk 3, Arp 0
NEW LONDON — The West Rusk Lady Raiders swept past the Arp Lady Tigers, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22.
Abby Carpenter had 11 digs in the loss for Arp. Abby Nichols added three aces and seven digs, Ariana Padron two aces and 11 digs, Ashlee Lopez five digs, Rhialee Penzinski one dig, Kyia Horton 17 assists and three digs, Kayleigh Odom three kills and three blocks, Madi Birdsong six kill and three blocks, Madison Evans four kills, Trinidy Dixon three kills and four digs and Lexi Ferguson two kills.