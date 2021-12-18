WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Miles scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and TCU used a late run to defeat Georgetown 80-73 on Saturday.
Miles had a 3-pointer and a layup in a 14-3 run that gave the Horned Frogs a 73-64 lead with 4:14 to play.
That proved to be just enough as TCU was 1 of 4 with three turnovers from there. Michah Peavy made two free throws with 16.7 seconds left after a Donald Carey 3-pointer brought the Hoyas within 76-73. Miles completed the scoring with two more foul shots at 6.4 seconds.
Charles O'Bannon added 15 points for TCU (9-1), which won its sixth straight.
TCU gave the Big 12 a 5-5 tie in the third Big East/Big 12 Battle.
Aminu Mohammed scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Hoyas (6-5), who were without point guard Dante Harris because of a sprained ankle. Kaiden Rice added 14 points and Carey 12.
TCU had the big lead of the first half at 30-23 following a layup and da dunk by O'Bannon but the Hoyas scored the next nine points. O'Bannon had consecutive 3-pointers but a layup by Rice had Georgetown within 39-36 at the half.
The second half was back-and-forth — the game featured 13 ties and 16 lead changes — with Georgetown up 61-59 on a Rice 3-pointer with 8:03 to play.
Xavier Cork sandwiched a pair of baskets around a Damion Baugh 3 pointer to start TCU's run. Mohammed answered with a three-point play at the six-minute mark but Miles hit a 3 and JaKobe Coles scored inside before Miles capped the run with a fast-break layup.
After their first-ever game in Washington, TCU returns home to face Grambling on Tuesday. Georgetown opens Big East play at Providence on Wednesday.
No. 5 Gonzaga 69, No. 25 Texas Tech 55
PHOENIX (AP) — Gonzaga went into its game against Texas Tech expecting to be pushed, poked and prodded. The Red Raiders may have a new coach, but they still have one of college basketball's most aggressive defenses.
The key for the Zags was going to be withstanding it by executing and not getting frustrated.
They did both.
Andrew Nembhard scored 16 points, Rasir Bolton added 15 and No. 5 Gonzaga fought off No. 25 Texas Tech's tenacious defense for a 69-55 win in the Colangelo Classic on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (9-2) withstood Texas Tech's defensive pressure most of the afternoon in the desert, limiting turnovers while working the ball around for open looks.
The Red Raiders doubled down on the post nearly every possession, holding Timme to seven points on 2-of-4 shooting and freshman phenom Chet Holmgren to five points on 1-of-5 shooting.
Gonzaga overcame it by working the ball out to the 3-point arc, where they shot 13 of 31. The Zags went to the 3 to pull away, hitting four during a big second-half run to stretch an eight-point halftime lead to 16.
The Red Raiders (8-2) struggled offensively without leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr., who didn't play after leaving Tuesday's game against Arkansas State with back spasms. Texas Tech shot 37% and wasn't able to mount a charge after Gonzaga's big second-half run.
Kevin McCullar and Adonis Arms had 14 points each to lead the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech has made a seamless transition to Adams since Chris Beard left for Texas. The Red Raiders rolled through their early schedule, lost a close game at Providence and knocked off No. 18 Tennessee in overtime at Madison Square Garden.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech hosts Eastern Washington on Wednesday.
Gonzaga hosts Northern Arizona on Monday.