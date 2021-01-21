ARLINGTON — For the first time, college baseball is coming to Globe Life Field, Feb. 19-21.
The 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown will feature games between six Big 12 and SEC teams — the Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, Arkansas, Mississippi and Mississippi State.
All six schools are in the top ten of D1Baseball’s preseason rankings that were released on Monday: 3—Texas Tech; 6—Mississippi; 7—Mississippi State; 8—Arkansas; 9—Texas; and 10—TCU.
The State Farm College Baseball Showdown will be held annually at Globe Life Field. All eight Big 12 Conference baseball schools are expected to participate at least once in the tournament between 2021 and 2025 against opponents from the SEC and Pac 12 Conferences.
“We are thrilled to welcome six of the top baseball programs in the country to Globe Life Field for the inaugural State Farm College Baseball Showdown,” Sean Decker, Texas Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment, said. “We started conversations to make this event a reality back when the new park was in the design phase, and I would like to thank State Farm and all six schools for their unwavering support since that time.
“We can’t wait to welcome all college baseball fans to Globe Life Field starting Feb. 19th.”
All tickets for this event are considered General Admission tickets. Upon arrival at Globe Life Field, open seats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. In an effort to promote social distancing, every other row and select seats will be blocked. Single Day Tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $15 for youth 13 and under while the Weekend Passes are priced at $50 for adults and $30 for youth 13 and under. Group and suite ticket packages are also available.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity to open our 2021 season in the Rangers’ state-of-the-art ballpark," Texas Tech coach Tim Tadlock said. "It sets up to be a great weekend of competition.”
Added TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle, "We are so very honored to be a part of the inaugural year of this great showcase of college baseball. What a great way to welcome our great game back to the national landscape! I am looking forward to having our team compete against the very best college baseball has to offer and, as a baseball fan, being able to watch the great level of play as well.”
“I am thrilled for our team to open the 2021 season at the first ever State Farm College Baseball Showdown," Texas coach David Pierce said. "Not only will we get to play in an incredible new ballpark but it will be a great opportunity for our guys to face some of the best teams in the country right out of the gate.”
All State Farm College Baseball Showdown games at Globe Life Field will require facial coverings, social distancing, as well as other enhanced safety and health measures. In an effort to enhance public safety, Globe Life Field will be enforcing a no bag policy. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items, including diaper bags, after proper inspection.
These health and safety protocols are similar to those that were in place for the Major League Baseball Postseason, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and the Texas High School Football Playoffs
Single day parking will cost $15 and weekend parking will cost $30. Parking passes can be purchased in advance at texasrangers.com/collegebaseballshowdown, or at parking lot entrances with a credit card. All Globe Life Field concessions will be cashless and offer pre-packaged food and beverage options.
NOTES: Globe Life Field is scheduled to host the Big 12 Tournament in 2022, 2023, and 2024.
2021 STATE FARM COLLEGE BASEBALL SHOWDOWN SCHEDULE
(Home Team Listed Second)
Friday, Feb. 19
Mississippi State vs. Texas, 11 a.m.
Mississippi vs. TCU, 3 p.m.
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
TCU vs. Mississippi State, 11 a.m.
Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, 3 p.m.
Texas vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
Mississippi vs. Texas, 3 p.m.
Arkansas vs. TCU, 7 p.m.
