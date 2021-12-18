ARLINGTON — Austin Westlake scored the final 20 points of the game as the Chaparrals won their third straight championship, a 40-21 decision over Denton Guyer on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.
Westlake (16-0) trailed 21-20 in the third before ending the game on an explosive run to capture the Class 6A Division II final. It was the final game for Chaparral coach Todd Dodge, who announced he is retiring.
Guyer ends its season at 14-2.
Chaps wide receiver Jaden Greathouse was named Offensive Most Valuable Player. Greathouse had seven catches for 236 yards and three touchdowns. He had TD catches of 62, 69 and 71 yards from quarterback Cade Klubnik.
Defensive MVP was Westlake's Colton Vasek, who had three sacks.
Klubnik hit on 14 of 21 passing attempts for 280 yards with four TD passes with an interception. He added 60 yards on the ground on eight attempts.
Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold connected on 18 of 27 passing attempts with a TD. He rushed for 56 yards and two TDs on 32 carries. He was sacked nine times by the Westlake defense.
The attendance was 32,302.