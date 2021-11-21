Jalen Hale
Longview’s Jalen Hale fights for yardage after a pass reception during Friday’s area playoff game game against Lancaster in Mesquite. Longview won 34-14.

 Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

Class 5A 

Division I

Region I

Area

Mansfield Summit 56, El Paso Chapin 7

Midlothian 21, Lubbock Coronado 17

Amarillo Tascosa 31, Burleson Centennial 24

Colleyville Heritage 31, Amarillo 10

Regionals

Mansfield Summit (9-3) vs Midlothian (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Prairie’s Gopher Bowl

Amarillo Tascosa (10-2) vs Colleyville Heritage (11-1), 3 p.m. Saturday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Region II

Area

Denton Ryan 28, Magnolia West 20

Longview 34, Lancaster 14

Frisco Wakeland 29, Dallas Highland Park 28

College Station 55, Frisco Lone Star 21

Regionals

Denton Ryan (11-1) vs Longview (9-3), 3 p.m. Friday at Mesquite's Memorial Stadium

Frisco Wakeland (9-2) vs College Station (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Region III

Area

Cedar Park 45, Angleton 21

Katy Paetow 58, Manor 22

Manvel 41, Pflugerville Weiss 31

Fort Bend Hightower 45, Georgetown 29

Regionals

Cedar Park (7-5) vs Katy Paetow (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

Manvel (10-2) vs Fort Bend Hightower (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Sugar Land’s Hall Stadium

Region IV

Area

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 47, Eagle Pass Winn 7

Gregory-Portland 55, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 13

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 26, San Antonio Southwest 7

McAllen Memorial 42, San Antonio Lanier 20

Regionals

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (10-2) vs Gregory-Portland (9-3), 8 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (11-1) vs McAllen Memorial (11-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

---

Class 5A 

Division II

Region I

Area

Canutillo 27, Canyon Randall 24

Wichita Falls Rider 37, El Paso Andress 13

Lubbock Cooper 51, El Paso Parkland 14

Grapevine 71, Clint Horizon 34

Regionals

Canutillo (11-1) vs Wichita Falls Rider (11-1), 4 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Grande Communications Stadium

Lubbock Cooper (11-1) vs Grapevine (10-2), 4:30 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field

Region II

Area

Aledo 57, Frisco Liberty 14

Dallas South Oak Cliff 35, Frisco 24

Lovejoy 28, Burleson 23

Mansfield Timberview 42, Ennis 21

Regionals

Aledo (12-0) vs Dallas South Oak Cliff (10-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium

Lovejoy (11-1) vs Mansfield Timberview (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Region III

Area

Texarkana Texas High 31, Texas City 0

Port Neches-Groves 49, Montgomery 42

College Station A&M Consolidated 41, Barbers Hill 35

Crosby 52, Marshall 14

Regionals

Texarkana Texas High (11-0) vs Port Neches-Groves (8-4), 6 p.m. Friday at Natchitoches, Louisiana's Turpin Stadium

College Station A&M Consolidated (10-2) vs Crosby (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Region IV

Area

Leander Rouse 59, Floresville 15

Liberty Hill 51, Boerne Champion 14

San Antonio Alamo Heights 55, Austin McCallum 28

Marble Falls 35, Mission Veterans Memorial 13 

Regionals

Leander Rouse (11-1) vs Liberty Hill (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

San Antonio Alamo Heights (12-0) vs Marble Falls (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Dripping Springs’ Tiger Stadium

 
 

