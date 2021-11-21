Class 5A
Division I
Region I
Area
Mansfield Summit 56, El Paso Chapin 7
Midlothian 21, Lubbock Coronado 17
Amarillo Tascosa 31, Burleson Centennial 24
Colleyville Heritage 31, Amarillo 10
Regionals
Mansfield Summit (9-3) vs Midlothian (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Prairie’s Gopher Bowl
Amarillo Tascosa (10-2) vs Colleyville Heritage (11-1), 3 p.m. Saturday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium
Region II
Area
Denton Ryan 28, Magnolia West 20
Longview 34, Lancaster 14
Frisco Wakeland 29, Dallas Highland Park 28
College Station 55, Frisco Lone Star 21
Regionals
Denton Ryan (11-1) vs Longview (9-3), 3 p.m. Friday at Mesquite's Memorial Stadium
Frisco Wakeland (9-2) vs College Station (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium
Region III
Area
Cedar Park 45, Angleton 21
Katy Paetow 58, Manor 22
Manvel 41, Pflugerville Weiss 31
Fort Bend Hightower 45, Georgetown 29
Regionals
Cedar Park (7-5) vs Katy Paetow (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium
Manvel (10-2) vs Fort Bend Hightower (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Sugar Land’s Hall Stadium
Region IV
Area
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 47, Eagle Pass Winn 7
Gregory-Portland 55, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 13
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 26, San Antonio Southwest 7
McAllen Memorial 42, San Antonio Lanier 20
Regionals
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (10-2) vs Gregory-Portland (9-3), 8 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (11-1) vs McAllen Memorial (11-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium
---
Class 5A
Division II
Region I
Area
Canutillo 27, Canyon Randall 24
Wichita Falls Rider 37, El Paso Andress 13
Lubbock Cooper 51, El Paso Parkland 14
Grapevine 71, Clint Horizon 34
Regionals
Canutillo (11-1) vs Wichita Falls Rider (11-1), 4 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Grande Communications Stadium
Lubbock Cooper (11-1) vs Grapevine (10-2), 4:30 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field
Region II
Area
Aledo 57, Frisco Liberty 14
Dallas South Oak Cliff 35, Frisco 24
Lovejoy 28, Burleson 23
Mansfield Timberview 42, Ennis 21
Regionals
Aledo (12-0) vs Dallas South Oak Cliff (10-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium
Lovejoy (11-1) vs Mansfield Timberview (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Region III
Area
Texarkana Texas High 31, Texas City 0
Port Neches-Groves 49, Montgomery 42
College Station A&M Consolidated 41, Barbers Hill 35
Crosby 52, Marshall 14
Regionals
Texarkana Texas High (11-0) vs Port Neches-Groves (8-4), 6 p.m. Friday at Natchitoches, Louisiana's Turpin Stadium
College Station A&M Consolidated (10-2) vs Crosby (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
Region IV
Area
Leander Rouse 59, Floresville 15
Liberty Hill 51, Boerne Champion 14
San Antonio Alamo Heights 55, Austin McCallum 28
Marble Falls 35, Mission Veterans Memorial 13
Regionals
Leander Rouse (11-1) vs Liberty Hill (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
San Antonio Alamo Heights (12-0) vs Marble Falls (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Dripping Springs’ Tiger Stadium