CHAPEL HILL (10-3) VS. LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE (11-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, Cypress
Notable
Chapel Hill: Demetrius Brisbon (59 of 109, 912 yards, 10 TD, 4 INT; 86 carries, 1,029 yards, 11 TD) … Rickey Stewart (89 carries, 724 yards, 5 TD) … Tyson Berry (44 catches, 764 yards, 6 TD; 16 carries, 205 yards, 2 TD) … Deuce McGregor (46 catches, 916 yrds, 8 TD) … Solomon Macfoy (12 catches 217 yards, 3 TD; 88 tackles, 4 INT) … Ahstin Watkins (16 catches, 369 yards, 6 TD) … J.K. Davis (106 tackles, 5 sacks, 8 TFL) … Brack Dyer (152 tackles, 6 TFL) … Jatavion Watson (90 tackles, 8 TFL, 5.5 sacks) … Samari Willis (56 carries, 433 yards, 7 TD) … Keviyan Huddleston … Corey Johnson … Nathan Ruiz … Dyllan Drummond … Pablo Martinez
Little Cypress-Mauriceville: Amier Washignton … Da’Marion Morris … Ashton Landry
Did you know: Chapel Hill ran for 396 yards in last week’s win over Kilgore … Chapel Hill and Little Cypress-Mauriceville have two common opponents — Vidor and Palestine. Chapel Hill defeated Vidor 25-20 and lost to Palestine 30-27. Little Cypress-Mauriceville defeated Palestine 34-24 and lost to Vidor 29-12 … Morris ran for 170 yards for Little Cypress-Mauriceville in last week’s win over El Campo … This is Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s first trip to the state quarterfinals since 1997. The Bears had just one season of at least seven wins from 1998-2020 … Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Chapel Hill have both won six straight games.
Last week: Chapel Hill 41, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 35, 2OT; Little Cypress-Mauriceville 24, El Campo 21
Up next: The winner will advance to face either Austin LBJ or Fredericksburg.
