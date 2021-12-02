CHAPEL.HILL.KILGORE.PLAYOFFS.195.jpg
Buy Now

Chapel Hill's Deuce McGregor makes his way through the Kilgore defense Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

 Michel Alfaro

CHAPEL HILL (10-3) VS. LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE (11-2)

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, Cypress

Notable

Chapel Hill: Demetrius Brisbon (59 of 109, 912 yards, 10 TD, 4 INT; 86 carries, 1,029 yards, 11 TD) … Rickey Stewart (89 carries, 724 yards, 5 TD) … Tyson Berry (44 catches, 764 yards, 6 TD; 16 carries, 205 yards, 2 TD) … Deuce McGregor (46 catches, 916 yrds, 8 TD) … Solomon Macfoy (12 catches 217 yards, 3 TD; 88 tackles, 4 INT) … Ahstin Watkins (16 catches, 369 yards, 6 TD) … J.K. Davis (106 tackles, 5 sacks, 8 TFL) … Brack Dyer (152 tackles, 6 TFL) … Jatavion Watson (90 tackles, 8 TFL, 5.5 sacks) … Samari Willis (56 carries, 433 yards, 7 TD) … Keviyan Huddleston … Corey Johnson … Nathan Ruiz … Dyllan Drummond … Pablo Martinez

Little Cypress-Mauriceville: Amier Washignton … Da’Marion Morris … Ashton Landry

Did you know: Chapel Hill ran for 396 yards in last week’s win over Kilgore … Chapel Hill and Little Cypress-Mauriceville have two common opponents — Vidor and Palestine. Chapel Hill defeated Vidor 25-20 and lost to Palestine 30-27. Little Cypress-Mauriceville defeated Palestine 34-24 and lost to Vidor 29-12 … Morris ran for 170 yards for Little Cypress-Mauriceville in last week’s win over El Campo … This is Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s first trip to the state quarterfinals since 1997. The Bears had just one season of at least seven wins from 1998-2020 … Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Chapel Hill have both won six straight games.

Last week: Chapel Hill 41, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 35, 2OT; Little Cypress-Mauriceville 24, El Campo 21

Up next: The winner will advance to face either Austin LBJ or Fredericksburg.

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports