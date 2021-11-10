NEW CHAPEL HILL — Kylei Griffin has always been around the softball diamond.
"My dad (James) plays slow-pitch softball and I started catching fly balls from him when I was four," the Chapel Hill senior said.
Her love for the game grew since then and on Wednesday her dedication to her sport and academics resulted in her signing a scholarship to attend national softball powerhouse, University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
"I feel so blessed to be here and have this opportunity," said Griffin, who signed during a ceremony and reception in the Chapel Hill High School Gymnasium in front of family, teammates, coaches, friends and classmates. "Without family none of this possible. My family has sacrificed so much. I am so grateful to not only my family, but to my coaches, teammates and friends."
Extra Innings Softball has Griffin ranked as the No. 12 overall player in the nation and No. 8 among infield position players. Her natural position is shortstop, but she also plays second and third base.
After initially committing to Nebraska during her eighth-grade year, she re-opened her recruiting during the summer and eventually chose the Ragin' Cajuns.
"Louisiana Lafayette was my first college campus visit when I was in the eighth grade," said Griffin, whose brother Khalan is a freshman football player for Rice University. "I have always been drawn to Lafayette. My dad worked with Shell out of New Orleans and we visited there many times. Family is big to me and it felt like family there.
"Just as Khalan found the right fit for him at Rice, I feel I found the right fit with the Ragin' Cajuns."
Griffin, who is ranked in the top 10% of her class, selected ULL over many schools including Texas, McNeese, Kansas and Nebraska, among others.
She plans to major in Political Science and after graduation go to law school.
Louisiana is the two-time defending Sun Belt Conference softball champions and has been an NCAA Tournament participant each year since 1999.
The Ragin' Cajuns (47-12, 21-3 Sun Belt in 2021) have finished nationally ranked each of the past 14 seasons and 29 times overall in the past 32 seasons.
ULL has several attractive games in 2022, including home contests against Texas, LSU and Alabama. Also, the squad will get to visit Texas for games in Nacogdoches (SFA), San Marcos (Texas State) and Austin (Texas).
Sun Belt members who play softball include: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Texas State, UT Arlington and Troy. Future members include: James Madison, Marshall and Southern Mississippi.