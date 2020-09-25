ATHENS – The Athens Hornets faced a talented Chapel Hill Bulldog team Friday in a 37-25 loss at Bruce Field.
This was the District 9-4A, Division I opener for both teams and was Senior Night for the Hornets.
Athens (4-1, 0-1 in district) opened the scoring in the first quarter as Ty Arroyo pounded his way in from 5-yards out for the early 6-0 lead.
The Hornets missed the PAT with 5:12 remaining in the opening quarter.
With 3:26 remaining, Chapel Hill quarterback Cameron Ford was intercepted by Dre Thompson, ending a solid drive for the Bulldogs.
With 15 seconds remaining in the opening frame, Chapel Hill (4-1, 1-0) got its first lead of the game as Tyson Berry sprinted his way for 19-yards to paydirt. Adolfo Tamayo booted the PAT good for the 7-6 lead.
Athens countered with a 9-yard run by senior Nathan Sims for the 12-7 lead. The Hornets missed the PAT to take a 12-7 lead.
Tamayo then made the score 12-10 with 7:35 remaining on a 35-yard field goal.
Ford scored his first rushing touchdown of the game from 37 yards out with 5:42 remaining to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game at 17-12.
Ford scored again with 28 seconds remaining in the first half from 37 yards out for the 24-12 halftime lead.
In the second half, Sims scored the only TD of the third quarter on a 2-yard run. The Hornets missed the PAT to trail 24-18 with 1:34 remaining.
In the fourth quarter, Chapel Hill scored on a two-yard run to extend the lead to 30-18 with 10:52 left. The Bulldogs went for two but failed on the conversion.
Sims cut the deficit to 30-25 with 3:17 remaining on an 87-yard touchdown pass from Arroyo. Cesar Martinez booted the PAT.
Ford then capped off the scoring with another TD run with 1:19 remaining. Tamayo booted the PAT good for the 37-25 finale.
Athens returns to action Friday as they travel to Henderson to face the Lions. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill plays host to Lindale next week.