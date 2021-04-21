BULLARD — Two Brook Hill athletes signed to compete in college on Wednesday in the Kyle Lake Athletic Center.
Zakhar Zapolskyy is going to play soccer at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, and Lexi Turner is going to play volleyball for Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
Zapolskyy, originally from Ukraine, arrived at Brook Hill in the seventh grade after spending a year in Poland.
In 2015, Zapolskyy’s older brother, Pasha, died in a car crash. Pasha was also a soccer player who wore No. 11, which is the number Zapolskyy also wears.
“He was a true best friend,” an emotional Zapolskyy said.
After helping Brook Hill to a bevy of success on the pitch, Zapolskyy will now play for Wheaton.
“I think it’s a true Christian University with a great academic program,” Zapolskyy said. “The professors are top notch. The sports are excellent. I feel like that team is the place God is leading me.”
Zapolskyy led Brook Hill to three final four appearances and a state final appearance last season.
“This is a bittersweet day for me,” Brook Hill soccer coach David Collins said. “He means so much to me, and it’s been such an honor to coach him. I can’t say enough good things about Zakhar as a player. But what he is as a player is nothing compared to the person that he is. I’m going to miss him very much.”
Zapolskyy said his technical skills and field vision are the attributes that should help him succeed at the next level.
Zapolskyy said he wants to major in economics in finance before eventually going to law school.
Turner arrived at Brook Hill as a freshman after previously attending Hubbard Middle School.
Turner will now head to Arkansas to play for Henderson State.
“Everyone there felt like I met them a long time ago,” Turner said. “It felt like home.
“This has been as dream of mine all of high school to go to the collegiate level and play volleyball.”
Turner led Brook Hill to the state semifinals as a junior and the regional finals as a senior when she had 114 kills and 53 blocks.
“She’s been the heart of our team the last two years,” Brook Hill volleyball coach Sonorah Duty said. “She’s been a force at the net for us. Her blocking has been phenomenal. I’ve been so fortunate to coach her, and I’m so proud of her. She’s going to do big things at Henderson State.”
Turner said her height has been very beneficial in her role as a middle blocker.
Turner said she plans to major in biology.