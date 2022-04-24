The Brook Hill School fishing team has qualified two squads for the Texas High School Bass Associations State Championships.
Qualifying for the state tournament are the teams of Gage Franklin-Tanner French and Drew Lake-Zack Rhea.
The state tournament is scheduled for May 14-15 at Lake Belton.
Franklin and French, who has signed with East Texas Baptist University fishing team, not only qualified for state but they finished second in the Angler of the Year standings for the East Division. There are some 168 teams in the East Division.
The duo had three top 10 finishes on tournaments held on Lake Palestine, Sam Rayburn Reservoir and Lake O’ the Pines.
Lake and Rhea had a good season as well, finishing 35th in the Angler of the Year Standings. The pair produced a Top 10 finish at Sam Rayburn Reservoir.
The Texas High School Bass Association has more than 1,620 teams and scholarship awards total at $355,000. There’s alsoprizes and awards totaling between $180,000 and $200,000.
The THSBA, a non-profit organization, has a goal to provide a venue where high school students have the opportunity to compete in organized tournaments while establishing strict guidelines and academic standards that will allow students to excel.
Other schools in the East Division include: Arp, Brownsboro, Bullard, Elkhart, Frankston, Grace Community, Lindale, New Summerfield, Palestine, Tyler Legacy, Longview Spring Hill, Troup, Van, Westwood, White Oak, Whitehouse, Grapeland, Jacksonville, Tyler Bridgemark Center, Titan FC, Cumberland Academy, West Rusk, Centerville and LaPoynor.
Troup’s Tucker Howell and Cooper Reid won Angler of the Year honors with 2,454 points. Franklin and French were second at 2,441.
---
THSBA Angler of the Year
East Division: Top 25
1. Tucker Howell-Cooper Reid, Troup, 2454
2. Tanner French-Gage Franklin, Brook Hill, 2441
3. Maggie Neel-Dylan McLemore, Bullard, 2440
4. Scott Black-Cayden Trim, Elkhart, 2435
5. Colby Turner-Ty Lovelady, Troup, 2433
6. Jackson Epperson-Brice Hudler, Brownsboro, 2422
7. Ryder Dennis-Clint Thurman, Lindale, 2421
8. Hunter Coffelt-Noah Huff, Van, 2408
9. Shaw Stevens-Breanna Newman, White Oak, 2391
10. Tucker Evans-Christian Ward, Arp, 2370
11. Luke Gesse-Sam Chesnut, Tyler Legacy, 2357
12. Carter Graham-Tanner Sessum, Palestine, 2347
13. Kaleb Sorgee-Jacob Sorgee, White Oak, 2344
14. Jace Lovelady-Bradley Adams, Troup, 2340
15. William Wooldridge-Luke Irwin, Brownsboro, 2337
16. Riley Brown-Fernando Soto, Lindale, 2326
17. Garrett Smith-Sam Reeves, Grace Community, 2325
18. Tyler Anderson-Haley Bryand, Arp, 2318
19. Mason Lemmert-Liam Harbuck, Lindale, 2299
20. Braden Hooker-Palmer Thompson, Jacksonville, 2298
21. Casey Miller-Matt Nowlin, Whitehouse, 2289
22. Colton Millwood-Cutter Sipes, White Oak, 2279
23. Hunter Meador-Russell Rutledge, Elkhart, 2273
24. Kye Wedemeyer-Wyatt Parker, Lindale, 2267
25. Cooper James-Levi Huff, Van, 2263
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS