BULLARD — The Brook Hill Guard finished 2-2 in the Grand Saline/Rains Baseball Tournament over the weekend.
The Guard (3-2) defeated Athens (12-2) and Gilmer (6-4), while falling to Nacogdoches Central Heights (5-2) and White Oak (9-3).
Against Athens on Thursday, the Guard scored three runs in the first and nine in the second to secure the win.
Carson Richards and Cade Chesley each hit triples for BH. Richards was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Chesley drove in three runs and scored a run.
Landon Mattox, Jaylon Warren, Luke Morris and Dylan Malone added singles with Boston Durrett (2), Mattox (1) and Morris (1) also drove in runs.
Others scoring runs for Brook Hill were Mattox (2), David Sims (2), Malone (2), Warren (1), Felipe Tristan (1) and Morris (1).
Andrew Sims got the win on the mound, going two innings (1 hit, 1 run, 1 strikeout). He was followed by Ashton Alexander (1 inning, 0 hits) and Ryder Williams (1 inning, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 strikeout).
Trevor Dupree led Athens with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Reed Allen added a hit with Cooper Tanner scoring a run. Joseph Garcia drove in a run.
In the game with Nacogdoches Central Heights on Thursday, Chesley, Warren and Jabin Moore collected hits. Chesley drove in a run with Richards and Moore scoring runs.
Cade Godfrey had two hits for Central Heights with Cole Brady, Cade York, Jackson Glymph and Drew Dora added singles. Luke Taylor, York and Glymph drove in runs. Scoring runs were Godfrey (2), Brady (1) and Taylor (2).
Justin Bradford tossed five innings to get the win. He struck out four. Brook Hill pitcher Andrew Sims came on in the third inning and threw three innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out three.
Brook Hill bounced back to down Gilmer on Friday.
Mattox and Chesley hit doubles for the Guard with Richards adding two singles. Chesley knocked in two runs with one RBI each from Richard, Mattox and Warren. Richards and Mattox each scored two runs with one apiece by Chesley and David Sims.
Mattox pitched four innings, allowing three hits and three runs (2 earned) with five strikeouts.
Hunter Wynne had a double and a single for the Buckeyes. Adding singles were Kaleb Fitzgerald, Mason Hurt, Dillon Henson and Cade Bowman. Wynne, Fitzgerald and Keshun Jimmerson knocked in runs with Wynne, Hurt, Jimmerson and Bowman scoring runs.
Against White Oak on Saturday, the Guard scored the first three runs, but the Roughnecks scored the final nine for the victory.
Richards had a triple and single with Aidan Mason added a double and a single. Durrett hit a single. RBIs were from Richards, Mattox and Tanner French. Richards, Chesley and Malone scored runs.
White Oak's Gavyn Jones had two doubles with Alex Scott adding a two-bagger.
Along with Jones, Dylan Carrell and Scott had two hits. Noah Carter added a single. RBIs were from Carrell (3), Jones (3), Tyler Puckett (1) and Carter (1).
Scoring for the Roughnecks were two each by Carrell, Carter, Rylan Friddell and Gavin Bzdil; and one by Ethan Smith.
Scott threw the final four innings to get the win. He allowed three hits and struck out two while not allowing a run.
Brook Hill is scheduled to host Van at 6 p.m. Tuesday.