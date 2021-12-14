BROWNSBORO — Aidan Hardin scored 20 points as Brownsboro took a 48-32 win over Tyler HEAT on Tuesday night.
Brownsboro led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter but trailed 22-19 at halftime. The Bears outscored the HEAT 17-6 in the third quarter and 12-4 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
GeKyle Baker scored 11 points for Brownsboro. Other scorers were Lane Epperson (8), Jordan Hoover 95), Jacob Hopson (3) and Kyle Nichols (1). Hoover hit the only three for the Bears.
Cayden Tomlin hit two 3-pointers and led Tyler HEAT (10-6) with 14 points. Brayden Cox and Jake Carlile had 8 points each, and Jackson Tomlin had 2 points.
Brownsboro (13-2) will host Gary at 6:45 p.m. Friday.
Brownsboro JV won 71-16.
Henderson 56, Troup 52, OT
TROUP — Devin Phillips scored 27 points to lead Henderson to a 56-52 overtime win over Troup on Tuesday.
Troup led 12-9 after the first quarter but trailed 33-24 at halftime. Henderson led 40-37 after three quarter, but the Tigers were able to force overtime.
Trae Davis led Troup with 22 points. Other scorers were Bracey Cover (11), Logan Womack (6), Treor Padia (6), Jarett Castillo (4) and Colby Turner (3).
Other scorers for Henderson (8-9) were Deuce Davis (15), Austin Berry (6), Josh Simpson (4) and Dequavion Kelly (4).
Troup (10-4) will play Kerens at 3 p.m. Friday in Kerens.
Chapel Hill 72, Van 42
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Tyson Berry hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead Chapel Hill to a 72-42 win over Van.
Berry also had seven steals.
Other scorers for Chapel Hill were Adrian Mumphrey (10), Will Chetlin (9), Cameron Murphy (9), Demetrius Brisbon (8), Ahstin Watkins (7), Keviyan Huddleston (6), Ilonzo McGregor (5) and Jayvin Mayfield (2).
Chapel Hill (4-2) will be in the Tatum tournament beginning Thursday.
Nacogdoches 64, Tyler Legacy 44
NACOGDOCHES — JT Steadman scored 23 points to lead Nacogdoches to a 64-44 win over Legacy.
Scorers for Legacy were KJ Jennings (8), Jadin Hambrick (7), Jayden Jones (7), Nick Vasso (6), Aaron Sears (4), Xavier Smith (3), Triston Jones (3), Cayden Callier (2) and Luke Anderson (2).
Legacy will host Longview at 7 p.m. Friday.
Harmony 56, New Diana 47
HARMONY — Boston Seahorn put in 25 points to lead Harmony to a 56-47 win over New Diana.
Weston Seahorn scored 12 points. Other scorers were Chris Arellano (9), Riley Patterson (3), Aiden Chambers (2), Chance Higgins (2), Braxton Baker (1) and Brandon Larkin (1).
Jacob Newland led New Diana with 18 points.
Harmony (8-8) will compete in the Union Grove tournament beginning Thursday.