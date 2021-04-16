Whitehouse head boys basketball coach Brent Kelley was announced as the new head boys basketball coach at Wylie East High School on Friday.
Kelley spent eight years as the head coach at Whitehouse, leading the Wildcats to a record of 142-109 with three district championships and a trip to the regional semifinals.
“Obviously leaving Whitehouse, with the relationships we’ve built there and the success we’ve had over the years, that was tough to leave,” Kelley said. “But the opportunity at Wylie East and getting to work for Coach (Marcus) Gold and be near the metroplex area, that was a big deal. It’s been a long week for my family and some tough decisions, but it was one we made together and decided to take the opportunity.”
Before arriving at Whitehouse, Kelley was the head coach at Jacksonville for four seasons, leading the Indians to a record of 106-30 with three district titles and a regional semifinal berth.
Kelley was the All-East Texas Coach of the Year in 2013 at Jacksonville and in 2018 at Whitehouse.
Whitehouse head football coach Marcus Gold was named the head football coach at Wylie East on Feb. 5.
Kyle Holder, who was an assistant for both Gold and Kelley at Whitehouse, also joined the Wylie East staff.
Wylie East was 7-20 this past season.
“If we can get them to work hard, play hard and be consistent, we can definitely get that turned around for sure,” Kelley said.