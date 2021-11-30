Chapel Hill 73, Eustace 55
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Adrian Mumphrey and Cameron Murphy each had a double doubles to help power the Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a 73-55 win over the Eustace Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Mumphrey scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Murphy added 14 points and 10 boards. Murphy also had two blocks.
Others in double figure scoring were Emery Clayton (15) and Will Chetlin (12). Quiynton Johnson (5), Andrew Snoody and Trevon James (2) also scored.
Chapel Hill is home on Saturday, hosting Garrison in a 1 p.m. contest.
Brownsboro 67, Buffalo 51
BUFFALO — Aidan Hardin filled the nets with 25 points with Malik English and Michael Fitzgerald also in double figures as the Brownsboro Bears downed the Buffalo Bison 67-51 on Tuesday.
English hit for 16 points with Fitzgerald scoring 10. Others putting up scores for the 4-0 Bears were Lane Epperson (6), Gekyle Baker (4), Tanner Ballard (4) and Jordan Hoover (2).
Craig Shannon led the 2-3 Bison with 19 points, followed by Kannon Brantley (16), Terrell Brooks (8), Kyle Harrison (6) and Aiden Savage (2).
Brownsboro won the JV game, 87-35.
The Bears will next play Alba-Golden at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Grand Saline Tournament.
Troup 40, New Summerfield 35
NEW SUMMERFIELD — Bracey Cover hit for 17 points to help the Troup Tigers stay unbeaten with a 40-35 win over the New Summerfield Hornets on Tuesday.
Others scoring for Troup were Trae Davis (8), Logan Womack (8), Payton Elliott (3), Colby Turner (2) and Trevor Padia (2).
Leading the Hornets were Tony Uribe (12) and Rylan Fickey (12). Others scoring for New Summerfield were Christopher Leon (8), Ary Hernandez (2) and Marco Leon (1).
Troup won the JV game, 53-41.
The Tigers will next compete in the Slocum Tournament. On Thursday, Troup is scheduled to play Wells (9:20 a.m.) and Joaquin (1:20 p.m.).
Cumberland 51, Grace Community 50
In a matchup between two neighboring schools, Tyler Cumberland Academy edged Tyler Grace Community, 51-50, on Tuesday on the Knights' home court.
Sophomore Jerimiah Whitmore led the Knights with 16 points while Micah Robinson added 15 points. Also scoring were Ronnie Jones (7), Taylor Gray (6), Isaiah Harden (5) and Ross Wall (2).
Three Cougars scored 12 points each — Darius Shankle, Drew Gaddis and Kole Crawford. Others scoring for Grace were Will Bozeman (6), Tyler Hicks (5), Cade Covington (2) and Ashton Smith (1).
Canton 60, Nevada Community 35
NEVADA — All 10 Eagles scored as Canton defeated Nevada Community 60-35 on Tuesday.
Chantson Prox led with 12 points, followed by Ja'Braylon Pickens (9), Kam Shaw (9), Trey Grier (6), Jaxon Rhyne (6), Cannon Valenzuela (6), Rex Baldwin (4), Caleb Guy (3), Cason Bell (2) and Layne Etheridge (2).
Longview 65, Tatum 50
LONGVIEW — The Longview Lobos played at Lobo Coliseum for the first time during the 2021-2022 high school boys basketball season when they hosted the Tatum Eagles on Tuesday night. They entered the night on a four-game losing streak, but returned to their winning ways with a 65-50 victory.
Longview improves its season record to 2-4, and is now 5-1 in battles with Tatum since 2013. Tatum, on the other hand, now holds a 0-2 season record this year.
Longview now turns its attention to the Lufkin Tourney, which will take place between Thursday and Saturday.
Tatum, on the other hand, will host Marshall on Friday before serving in the same role for next Tuesday’s game against Diboll. Those will be the Eagles’ first two home games of the season.
Marshall 46, Henderson 42
HENDERSON — Jaeden Knox scored 10 points for Marshall, and the Mavericks rallied for a 46-42 win over the Henderson Lions on Tuesday.
Devin Phillips scored 16 points and Austin Berry added 12 in the loss for Henderson, which led 10-9 after one quarter. Jacobe Robinson added six points, Josh Simpson three and D.K. Kelly and Van Landon two apiece. Simpson also had three assists, and Austin Berry led with six rebounds for the Lions.
Harmony 57, Harleton 40
HARLETON — The Harmony Eagles used a big second half to rally past Harleton, 57-40, on Tuesday.
Boston Seahorn scored 18 for Harmony, which outscored Harleton 17-9 in the third quarter and 35-21 in the second half. Chris Arellano added 13 points, Weston Seahorn eight, Braxton Baker seven, Chanse Higgins five, Aidan Chambers four and Tucker Tittle two.
Tabor Childs scored eight points in the loss for Harleton.
Tyler HEAT 59, Hawkins 38
HAWKINS — Tyler HEAT erupted for 29 points in the fourth quarter and rallied for a 59-38 win over Hawkins on Tuesday.
Jake Carlile had 28 for HEAT.
Jeramy Torres scored 16 in the loss for Hawkins. Rowdy Searer had eight, Dristun Pruitt four, Marshall White three, Boston Conner, Toby Gwin and Bryce Burns two apiece and Drew Dacus one.
Avinger 72, Daingerfield 38
AVINGER — The Avinger Indians raced out to a 17-7 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 72-38 win over the Daingerfield Tigers.
Judson Jones and Jordan Samples scored 14 points apiece for Avinger, which also got 12 from Nathan McIntyre, 11 from Luke Elder and nine from Jacob Burleson.