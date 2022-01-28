KILGORE — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs built a 17-8 lead after one quarter and held on for a 66-61 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Friday in a District 16-4A basketball game.
Tyson Berry led Chapel Hill with 24 points, including three 3-pointers along with four assists and four steals.
Others contributing to the CH win were Illonzo McGregor (12 points, 2 3-pointers), Adrian Mumphrey (10 points), Jayvin Mayfield (9 point), Cameron Kelley (6 points), Demetrius Brisbon (4 points), Keviyan Huddleston (2 points) and Cameron Murphy (2 points).
C.J. Ingram scored 22 points and Jayden Sanders added 12 in the loss for Kilgore. Jake Thompson and Bobby King scored eight apiece, Thomas Hattaway and Javiora Easley added five apiece and Peyton Christian chipped in with a free throw.
Bishop Gorman 43, All Saints 41
Chris Green scored 12 points and Sid Cleofe added 10 as the Bishop Gorman Crusaders scored a 43-41 win over All Saints on Friday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball game at Haddad Gymnasium.
Cullen Walker led the Trojans with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Others scoring for Gorman were Anthony Todd (8), Ryan Richbourg (7) and Adam Favre (6).
Also scoring for All Saints were Bryce Patrick (9), MacLean Arnett (9), Drew Jackson (4) and Cameron Reid (1).
Brook Hill 60, Brighter Horizons 45
BULLARD — Hermann Herder-Conde had a double double with 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Brook Hill Guard defeated Garland Brighter Horizons 60-45 on Friday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 basketball game.
Brady Callens and Grayson Murry were both in double figures for the Guard with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Adding to the Brook Hill total were Colton Carson (8), Jakub Dluzewski (6), Noah Langemeir (6) and Griffin Hommel (2).
Murry added nine rebounds and four steals.
The Guard is 24-6 overall and 3-2 in district.
Martin's Mill 45, Frankston 42
MARTIN'S MILL — In a matchup of Top 25 teams, the No. 10 Martin's Mill Mustangs held off the No. 21 Frankston Indians 45-42 on Friday in a District 19-2A matchup at O'Neal Weaver Gymnasium.
The Mustangs go to 22-5 overall and 5-0 in district while Frankston falls to 20-6 and 3-2.
Alex Tyner led the Mustangs with 19 points, including four 3-pointers. He was followed by Jak Kinder (14 points, 3 3-pointers), Colton Powers (10 points, 2 3-pointers) and Nate Reiser (2).
Cael Bruno led Frankston with 12 points. Kody Loebig and Caleb Ramsey scored nine points each with Isaiah Allen hitting for seven points, followed by Kason Newport (3) and Benton Allen (2).
The Indians are scheduled to host Kerens on Tuesday, while Martin's Mill is slated to visit LaPoynor.
Athens 64, Brownsboro 60, OT
BROWNSBORO — Athens edged the Brownsboro Bears, 64-60, in overtime on Friday in a District 14-4A basketball game.
Aidan Hardin (15 points), Malik English (14) and Gekyle Baker (13) led the Bears in double figures. Others scoring for Brownsboro were Jordan Hoover (6), Michael Fitzgerald (5), Tanner Ballard (3), Aiden Green (2) and Jacob Hopson (2).
Fitzgerald and English hit treys for the Bears (20-7, 1-4).
Eli Rincon led the Hornets (9-16, 4-1) with 24 points, while Jermarius Moore and Jorien Ray added 13 and 12 points, respectively. Jaden Crane added eight points and Seth Red tossed in seven.
Brownsboro won the JV game (40-28) and Athens took the Frosh contest (38-34).
The Bears play host to Van at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Athens is scheduled to visit Canton.
Canton 38, Mabank 28
MABANK — Ja'Braylon Pickens hit for 16 points as Canton improved to 23-8 overall and 5-0 in District 14-4A with a 38-28 win over Mabank on Friday.
Kam Shaw was also in double figures with 11 points, followed by Chantson Prox (8) and Layne Etheridge (3).
Mabank (11-11, 2-3) was led by Hagen Tijerina with eight points. Other Panthers scoring were Eli Pyle (5), Jaydon Reeder (5), Sean Henry (4), Kiunn Jackson (4) and Cade Wilson (2).
Canton is scheduled to host Athens on Tuesday, while Mabank is slated to visit Wills Point.
Jefferson 64, Troup 54
TROUP — Bracey Cover scored 19 points but Troup fell to Jefferson, 64-54, on Friday in District 16-3A.
Colby Turner had 14 points, Logan Womack 12 and Trevor Padia 9.
Troup led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter and 27-26 at halftime. Jefferson gained a 42-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Chris Bowman and Jakardan Davidson each had 15 points for Jefferson (18-8, 8-1), and Kenneth Ross added 14.
Troup (17-11, 3-6) will play West Rusk at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in New London.
Daingerfield 51, Sabine 47
DAINGERFIELD — The Daingerfield Tigers led by four after one quarter and held on for a four-point win over the Sabine Cardinals on Friday in District 15-3A
Breydan Pobuda had 18 points and Colt Sparks added 11 for Sabine in the loss. The Cardinals will host New Diana on Tuesday.
Beckville 79, Hawkins 43
HAWKINS — Ryan Harris scored 19 points, D.J. Rockwell (13) and J'Koby Williams (12) combined for 25 and the Beckville Bearcats moved to 21-3 overall and 5-0 in District 21-A play with a 79-43 win over Hawkins.
Dristun Pruitt had 11 points, Bryce Burns 10, Jeramy Torres seven, Marshall White six, Boston Conner five and Micah Staruska and Drew Dacus two apiece in the loss for Hawkins (10-13, 3-2).
Hawkins visits Big Sandy on Tuesday and Beckville hosts Carlisle.
Texas High 65, Longview 57
LONGVIEW — Longview and Texas High entered Friday night’s District 15-5A matchup at Lobo Coliseum with identical district records. The Lobos jumped out to a 27-12 lead in the second quarter, but were outscored 53-30 down the stretch to suffer a disappointing 65-57 defeat.
Drew Ward produced a Longview-best 16 points, Isiah Johnson earned 15 points, and Chris Head recorded 10 points, but the Lobos still dropped their overall season record to 13-12 and district mark to 3-5. They fall a game behind the Tigers for the district’s fourth and final playoff spot with four district games to play.