Chapel Hill 84, Cumberland 44Chapel Hill opened District 16-4A basketball action with an 84-44 win over the Cumberland Knights on Tuesday at the Cumberland High School gym.
Four Bulldogs were in double figures, led by Tyson Berry’s 21 points. Berry added eight assists and three steals. Other Chapel Hill players hitting the magic mark were Javyin Mayfield (15), Adrian Mumphrey (12) and Keviyan Huddleston (12).
Also scoring for CH (7-3, 1-0) were Cameron Murphy (8), Ahstin Watkins (7), Illonzo McGregor (7) and Will Chetlin (3).
The Bulldogs will be back in action next week in the 64th Whataburger Basketball Tournament in Fort Worth. Chapel Hill will be competing in the Blue Division and will take on Seminole in the first round at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. The Bulldogs will face either Diboll or Argyle, who play at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the second round — if they win it will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, but if they lose it will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Other first round games on Tuesday, Dec. 28 include: Wall vs. Midlothian Heritage, 11:30 a.m.; Burkburnett vs. Fort Worth Nolan, 2:30 p.m.; Peaster vs. Van Alystne, 4 p.m.; Ponder vs. Brock, 5:30 p.m.; San Antonio Cole vs. Decatur, 7 p.m.; and Tatum vs. Melissa 8:30 p.m.
The 5,000-seat W.G. Thomas Coliseum of Birdville Independent School District hosts the orange division teams; the 1,500-seat gym at Chisholm Trail High School hosts the boys’ blue division teams; and the 2,200-seat gym at Saginaw High School hosts the girls’ blue division teams.
The Knights (1-10) will compete in the 67th Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic at Tyler Junior College beginning on Monday with an 11:15 a.m. game with Brook Hill at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Cumberland also plays on Tuesday, Dec. 28 (vs. Arp, 9 a.m.) and Wednesday, Dec. 29 (vs. All Saints, 10 a.m.).
Martin’s Mill 47, Canton 43BEN WHEELER — Freshman Jak Kinder and Alex Tyner each scored 13 points to lead Martin’s Mill to a 47-43 win over Canton on Monday.
Kinder hit three 3-pointers.
Canton led 13-6 after the first quarter. Martin’s Mill took a 22-19 lead at halftime and 36-28 after three quarters.
Kam Shaw led Canton with 14 points, and Layne Etheridge knocked down three 3-pointers to score 12 points.
Other scorers for Martin’s Mill (13-3) were Jose Perez (8), Elliot Hilliard (6), Nate Reiser (4) and Dylan Benton (3).
Other scorers were Canton (14-4) were Trey Grier (7), Chanston Prox (7), Caleb Guy (2) and Jaxon Rhyne (1).
Mount Pleasant 54, Longview 52LONGVIEW — Longview wrapped up its pre-Christmas boys basketball schedule with Tuesday afternoon’s 2021-2022 District 15-5A opener against Mount Pleasant at Lobo Coliseum. The Lobos battled throughout the event, but ultimately suffered a 54-52 heartbreaking loss to dip their season record to 10-8 and district mark to 0-1.
The Tigers, on the other hand, won their sixth straight game to improve to 10-5 overall and 1-0 in district play.
Payton Chism led Mount Pleasant with 12 points.
Jalen Hale led Longview with 19 pionts and Drew Ward added 15.
All Saints 71, Elysian Fields 38ELYSIAN FIELDS — Cullen Walker had a double double with 25 points and 15 rebounds as the All Saints Trojans scored a 71-38 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Mill Walters and Bryce Patrick were also in double figures for the Trojans, scoring 14 and 11 points, respectively. Cameron Reid was near a double double has he scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Also scoring for All Saints were Paul Ceccoli (7), Drew Jackson (3) and Jackson Hill (2).
All Saints next plays in the 67th Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic, talking on Arp at 10 a.m. Monday.
Kilgore 45, Lindale 36
KILGORE — C.J. Ingram and Thomas Hattaway both scored in double figures for Kilgore, and the Bulldogs opened district play with a 45-36 win over Lindale.
Ingram led the way with 19 points, and Hattaway added 12 for Kilgore, which held a slim 28-27 lead before outscoring the Eagles 17-9 in the fourth quarter. Jake Thompson added seven points, Bobby King five and Jayden Sanders two.