VAN — The Brownsboro Bears are going to the basketball playoffs as the No. 3 seed from District 14-4A.
The Bears won on consecutive days in the District 14-4A playoff, rallying in the fourth quarter to knock off Mabank, 37-35, clinching the third spot from the league. On Thursday. Brownsboro beat Wills Point, 60-47, to assure a postseason bid.
Brownsboro (25-9) is the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season. Mabank will go as the fourth-place team from the districdt.
The Bears will face Nevada Community in a bi-distict playoff game on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at North Forney High School. Mabank will play District 13-4A winner Kaufman in bi-district.
The Panthers (17-15) led 25-22 entering the fourth period, but the Bears outscored Mabank, 15-10, to clinch the win.
Gekyle Baker led Brownsboro with 15 points (including a 3-pointer), while Malik English had a trey and totaled 10 points. Others scoring for the Bears were Jacob Hopson (7), Aidan Hardin (3) and Hudson Childers (1).
JJ Flores led the Panthers with 14 points, including a 3-pointer. Also scoring were Kiunn Jackson (6), Doss Kellar (4), Cade Wilson (4), Sean Henry (4) and Eli Pyle (3, 1 3-pointer).
In Thursday's game, also at Van, English hit for 18 points and Baker added 15 as the Bears defeated Wills Point in a District 14-4A basketball play-in game.
Wills Point led 16-13 after the first quarter, but Brownsboro took control from there, taking a 30-24 halftime lead and expanding to 42-33 entering the final period.
Others scoring for the Bears were Lane Epperson (8), Hardin (6), Hopson (6), Michael Fitzgerald (5) and Tanner Ballard (2).
English hit two 3-pointers with Fitzgerald and Epperson connecting on one trey each.
Nathan Allen led Wills Point (15-17) with 18 points, followed by Tyler Dryman (15), Jaylen Asher (7), Blake Marical (5) and Jeremiah Freeman (2).
Allen drained six 3-pointers with Dryman adding two. Marical had one trey.
Troup 46, West Rusk 42
The Troup Tigers are headed to the postseason.
Trae Davis hit for 16 points and Bracey Cover added 10 as the Tigers defeated West Rusk, 46-42, on Friday in a District 16-3A boys basketball play-in game held at Wagstaff Gymnasium in the Tyler Junior College campus.
Troup and the Raiders tied for fourth place with 7-7 marks.
The Tigers (22-12) will now face District 15-3A champion White Oak on Tuesday in a bi-district game scheduled for the Herrington Patriot Center on the UT Tyler campus. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
West Rusk ends its season at 14-16.
Troup broke out to a 16-4 first quarter lead.
Also scoring for the Tigers were Logan Womack (9), Trevor Padia (7), Jarett Castillo (2) and Colby Turner (2). Womack and Cover each hit three 3-pointers.
Jaxon Farquhar led the Raiders with 16 points, followed by Geremiah Smith (10), Keyshawn Lewis (7), Andon Mata (7) and Tate Winings (2). Smith and Mata connected on a trey apiece.
Hawkins 60, Big Sandy 58
UNION GROVE — The Hawkins Hawks downed the Big Sandy Wildcats, 60-58, on Friday at Union Grove High School to earn a playoff berth from District 21-2A.
The Hawks and Wildcats had tied for fourth in the district. Big Sandy ends its season at 13-15.
Hawkins will play Douglass in a bi-district playoff game on Monday in Arp. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Boston Conner led the Hawks with 18 points, while Bryce Burns and Dristun Pruitt score 14 and 11 points, respectively. Burns hit four 3-pointers with Conner connecting on three and Pruitt adding two.
Others scoring for Hawkins were Jeramy Torres (9), Drew Dacus (4), Micah Staruska (2) and Marshall White (2).
Jake Johnson led the Wildcats with 13 points, followed Ka'Myrie Fountain (12), Malijah Francis (10), Sean Gregory (9), AJ Johnson (8) and Jezreel Bachert (6).
Francis and Jake Johnson each hit three 3-pointers with Gregory and Fountain hitting two each.
Chapel Hill 64, Palestine 50
TENAHA — Four Bulldogs hit in double figures as Chapel Hill defeated Palestine, 64-50, on Friday in a game in the Tenaha Playoffs Preview at Tenaha High School.
Dee Brisbon led the way with 14 points, including a 3-pointer, for CH. Also in double digits scoring for the Bulldogs were Adrian Mumphrey (13), Cameron Murphy (11) and Tyson Berry (10).
Berry, who had 3-pointerdished out seven assists and grabbed three steals. Keviyan Huddleston contributed eight points and eight rebounds.
Also scoring for Chapel Hill were Cameron Kelley (6) and Jayvin Mayfield (2).
The Bulldogs are scheduled to meet Liberty-Eylau in the Class 4A bi-district playoffs on Monday at Pittsburg High School. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
White Oak 56, Coldspring-Oakhurst 53
TENAHA — In a tuneup game, five Roughnecks scored in twin figures and White Oak notched a 56-53 win over Coldspring-Oakhurst on Friday in the Tenaha Playoffs Preview.
Ben Jacyno led the way for White Oak (30-4) with a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double. Brian Williams added 12, and Gunner Solis, Landon Anderson and Zac Jacyno all scored 10 points. Anderson also grabbed seven rebounds for the Roughnecks, who outscored Oakhurst 21-15 in the fourth to force overtime.
White Oak will open the Class 3A playoffs at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Troup at UT Tyler.