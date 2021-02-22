Brook Hill 50, Grace 38
Joseph Johnson and TyJuan Cannon combined for 25 points to power Brook Hill to a 50-38 win over Grace Community in the TAPPS 5A District 2 third-place basketball game.
Johnson led the Guard with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds and four steals. Cannon had 12 points and five boards. Also scoring for BH were Preston Hardee (9), Chandler Fletcher (8), Grayson Murry (4) and William Roberts (4).
Murry added eight rebounds with Roberts contributing seven.
Nathan Luce led the Cougars with 12 points. He was followed by Darius Shankle (9), Tanner Thyen (7), Will Bozeman (3), Jaxon Rees (3), Tyler Hicks (2) and Luke Jenz (2).
Brook Hill (18-4) will host a first-round opponent on Friday in Bullard.
Arlington Pantego 56, All Saints 33
All Saints honored is seniors before Monday's game with Arlington Pantego. The seniors are Nick Davis and Patrick Hallmark.
Arlington Pantego scored a 56-33 win over the Trojans in a TAPPS Class 4A District 2 basketball game at Brookshire Gym.
Bryce Patrick led the Trojans with seven points. He was followed by Cameron Reid (6), Hallmark (6), Davis (5), Paul Ceccoli (5) and Cullen Walker (4).
Cort McDonald led the Panthers with 26 points, followed by Trey Craig (16), Cade Fife (12), Dylan Spain (4) and Logan Pirtle (2).
The Trojans (7-14, 1-7) are scheduled to host Dallas Covenant on Tuesday.
Huntsville 93, Hallsville 71
TIMPSON — Jordan Woodberry and Taylor Harrell scored 21 points apiece, and the Huntsville Hornets earned a 93-71 Class 5A bi-district basketball win over the Hallsville Bobcats on Monday.
Huntsville led 27-14 after one quarter and 48-26 at halftime.
Benjamin Samples scored 23 points in the loss for Hallsville. Anthon McDermott added 16, Jai Locario 10, Tanner Benson seven, Luke Cheatham five, Kamron Gaut four and David Ruff, DQ Harrison and Taylor Sheffield two each.
Huntsville will now play either North Forney or Joshua in the area round later this week.
Kilgore 62, Pleasant Grove 57
MARSHALL — Isaac Hoberecht led a balanced Kilgore scoring attack with 16 points, and the Bulldogs overcame an eight-point deficit after one quarter to earn a 62-57 win over the Pleasant Grove Hawks in a Class 4A Region II bi-district playoff game on Monday.
C.J. Ingram added 13 points, Javiora Easley 11 and Davin Rider 10 for Kilgore, which trailed 20-12 after one quarter but pulled to within a bucket (30-28) at halftime. The Bulldogs pulled ahead 43-38 after three frames.
Thomas Hattaway added five points for Kilgore, with Bryson Parker adding four, Damarion VanZant two and Jake Thompson one.
Kilgore advances to meet Canton in the area round.
Douglass 62, Hawkins 55
NEW SUMMERFIELD — Jaidyn Davis hit for 17 points as the Douglass Indians edged the Hawkins Hawks 62-55 on Monday in a Class 2A bi-district playoff game.
Hawkins (10-11) was led by Zach Conde's 20 points. Others scoring for the Hawks were Jeramy Torres (13), Paeton Smith (8), Dristun Pruitt (8), Bryce Burns (3) and Marshall White (3).
Others scoring for the Indians (24-2) were Jace Bobo (12), Corey Melton (12), Drew Bobo (9), Chayson Brown (5), Gentry Thorton (5) and JT Davis (2).
Douglass advances to play Gary in area later this week.