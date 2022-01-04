Brook Hill 60, LaPoynor 35
BULLARD — Jacob Dluzewski led the Guard with 26 points as Brook Hill defeated LaPoynor 60-35 on Tuesday.
Brook Hill is scheduled to play at Plano Coram Deo on Friday.
Alba-Golden 50, Hawkins 48
ALBA — The Alba-Golden Panthers edged the Hawkins Hawkins 50-48 on Tuesday in a non-district basketball game.
Jeramy Torres led the Hawks with 13 points with Dristun Pruitt adding 10. Also scoring for Hawkins were Micah Staruska (9), Marshall White (9), Bryce Burns (6) and Drew Dacus (1).
White had three 3-pointers with Staruska, Pruitt and Burns hitting two apiece.
Sulphur Springs 85, Pine Tree 51
LONGVIEW — At Pine Tree's Pirate Center, the Sulphur Springs Wildcats got 19 points from Justin Haire, 16 from Parker Whisenhunt and 15 from Branson Lynn on the way to an 85-51 win over the host Pirates in a District 15-5A game.
The Pirates were led by Jeremiah Blinks with 17 points. Daryus Gray added 13 and Dealyn Evans seven.
Tatum 89, Harleton 39
HARLETON — Ten Eagles scored, led by Aiden Anthony's 23 points, and Tatum rolled to an 89-30 win over Harleton in District 16-3A.
Jayden Boyd had 21 points, six rebounds, five blocks, five steals and four assists for Tatum(13-5, 2-0), which outscored Harleton 28-0 in the third period. Ty Bridges finished with 14 points, Kendric Malone eight points, five assists and four steals, Drake Walton six points, Tiki Lloyd five, Jaylen Jones four, Jordan Chambers and Kendall Williams three apiece and Tydarius Webb two.
Tatum will host Jefferson on Friday.
Jefferson 54, Troup 41
JEFFERSON — C.J. Bowman led a balanced Bulldog scoring attack with 17 points, and Jefferson moved to 12-7 overall (2-0 in district play) with a 54-41 win over Troup in District 16-3A.
Dylan Washington added 16 points and K.J. Ross had 14 for Jefferson, which outscored Troup 30-14 after halftime. Jakardan Davidson, Caden Rutz and Chris Love all scored two points, and E.J. Burns chipped in with a free throw for Jefferson, which will visit Tatum on Friday.
Gladewater 39, New Diana 38
GLADEWATER — Kollin Lewis scored 17 points, Keilan James added 14 for the Bears and Gladewater edged New Diana, 39-38, on Tuesday in District 15-3A.
D.J. Allen finished with five points, Trevor Hollins four and Tyrone Maddox two for the Bears.
Jacob Newland scored 16 points in the loss for New Diana.
Daingerfield 67, Sabine 42
LIBERTY CITY — Daingerfield raced out to a 17-8 lead after one quarter on the way to a 67-42 win over the Sabine Cardinals in District 15-3A.
Breydan Pobuda had 12 points, Colt Starks 10 and Matt Smith seven in the loss for Sabine, which will visit New Diana on Friday.
Cumby 54, Big Sandy 49
BIG SANDY — Jaden Basham and Chett Vaughn scored 13 points apiece, Aiden Evans added 10 and Cumby used a 16-6 run in the final quarter to earn a 54-49 win over Big Sandy.
Sean Gregory had 19 points and A.J. Johnson 13 in the loss for Big Sandy.
Henderson 71, Spring Hill 63
LONGVIEW — Spring Hill trailed for the majority of Tuesday night’s District 16-4A home game against Henderson, and its second half surges fell short of completing a comeback in its 71-63 loss.
Tayler Riehemann’s field goal launched the game’s scoring, and Davaunte Powers added a pair of successful free throw attempts to give Spring Hill the early 4-0 lead.
Riehemann finished the outing with a game-high 24 points, while Powers contributed 10 points.
Henderson responded with 17 of the next 22 points to take a 17-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. Tobaius Jackson’s field goal put the Lions on the scoreboard with 5:30 left in the opening period. He split a pair of free throw attempts to cut his team’s deficit to 4-3 before finishing the night with 11 points.
Henderson’s Devin Phillips started to find his groove, and scored 10 of his team-high 23 points in the quarter. His first field goal gave Henderson a 7-4 lead.
After Jax Stovall’s field goal snapped Henderson’s 9-0 streak, Phillips completed a three-point play to make it a 12-6 game. He drained a shot during a Spring Hill foul and made the ensuing free throw attempt.
Jackson followed with his second field goal of the game, and Phillips drained a late three-pointer. Spring Hill was only able to answer with Powers’ free throw and field goal by the end of the frame.
Henderson expanded its lead to 36-26 by halftime, but the Spring Hill Panthers outscored the Lions 18-11 in the third quarter to cut their deficit to 47-44 before the fourth period.
Stovall made a pair of field goals and free throws to lead the home team with six points in the quarter, and ultimately finished the game with 11 points. Riehemann added a field goal and a pair of free throws to finish with four points in the period.
Riehemann continued to heat up in the fourth quarter, and added 10 points in the game’s final period. He played a big role in Spring Hill cutting its deficit to 59-55 with less than four minutes to play, but Henderson held off the home team with a late 12-8 run.
The Panthers are idle on Friday and will host Cumberland Academy next Tuesday. Henderson visits Cumberland Academy on Friday.