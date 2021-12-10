CEDAR HILL — After falling to Arlington Bowie on Friday, the Tyler Lions will face Southlake Carroll in a consolation game on Saturday in the C.W. Jackson Cedar Hill Lions Club Basketball Tournament.
The Volunteers (6-4) scored a 70-51 over the Lions, who fall to 9-5.
Tyler coach said his team "came out flat." He noted the competition is good for his team "seeing how we can handle adversity."
Kyron Key the Lions with 23 points, including six 3-pointers. Ashad Walker added 16 points.
Others scoring for the Lions were Tacorey Gilliam (4), Montrell Wade (4), Jamarcus Battee (2) and Marquette Martin (2).
Tyson Matthews led Arlington Bowie with 21 points.
Tyler will meet Southlake Carroll at 10:30 a.m. Saturday before returning home and hosting old rival Longview at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Lions are also competing in the 67th Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic on Dec. 27-29 at Tyler Junior College.
Tyler is scheduled to meet Houston Legacy at 6:56 on Monday, Dec. 27; Lindale at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28; and Jacksonville at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29.