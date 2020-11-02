The track and field legacy at Bishop Gorman added another chapter on Monday as the Lady Crusaders won the TAPPS Class 4A Cross Country Meet near Waco.
Also, the Grace Community Lady Cougars took the silver in TAPPS 5A.
Bishop Gorman tallied 50 points to run away with the meet held at the Midway ISD Course in Hewitt. The distance was two miles.
Senior Victoria "Tori" Burnette led Gorman by winning the bronze in the individual race with a time of 12 minutes and 24.5 seconds.
Joining Burnette on the championship team are: senior Julianne Mallari, junior Ashlyn Frans, junior Eva Meads, junior Maria Kariampuzha, sophomore Zoey Broaddus, freshman Isabella Manke and freshman Catherine McKnight.
Monica Davis is the head coach with Chris Alexander the assistant coach.
Following Gorman in the team race were The Woodlands Legacy Preparatory Christian (92) and Dallas Covenant (105). Tyler All Saints finished eighth with 222 points.
Emily Smith, a freshman at Colleyville Covenant, won the gold with a time of 11:28.2. Junior Lydia Curreri, Arlington Grace Prep, was second at 12:20.8.
Kariampuzha also finished in the Top 10 by placing eighth (13:23.6). McKnight finished 11th (13:42.7).
Other places and times for the Lady Crusaders were: 18, Frans, 14:08.2; 20, Broaddus, 14:13.9; 34, Manke, 15:00.0; and 62, Meads, 16:23.4.
Runners for All Saints were: 25, Mia McGehee, 14:33.7; 29, Marian Chapman, 14:49.2; 36, Bailey Walker, 15:24.1; 77, Rue Ledesma, 17:21.2; 80, Sophie Saunders, 17:49.8; 85, Gabrielle Meyer, 18:44.9; and 90, Eleena Akotia, 19:56.6.
In Class 5A, Grace was second with 107 points. Fort Worth Southwest Christian was first with 34 points and The Woodlands Christian Academy was third at 114.
Grace's Abby Metzger captured the bronze with a clocking of 12:06.8. FW Southwest Christian's Reagan High won the gold — 11:51.5. Taking the silver was Houston Second Baptist's Lauren Baker (12:02.3).
Lady Cougar Ashlynn Hecht captured fourth (12:15.7).
Other Grace runners were: 28, Elayna Metzger, 13:32.6; 38, Madeline Keeling, 13:56.8; 45, Alyssa Strickland, 14:10.3; 47, Margaret Jenz, 14:15.8; and 63, Gabriela Keeling, 14:37.9.
BOYS
The Grace Community Cougars finished eighth in the TAPPS 5A meet, which was a 5K race.
The Woodlands Christian won with 70 points, followed by McKinney Christian (128) and San Antonio TMI (147). Grace had 240 points.
Benjamin Shearer, a senior at The Woodlands Christian, won the meet with a time of 15:32.0.
Grace runners included: 21, Grayson Gaddis, 17:44.3; 24, Charles Brink, 17:51.8; 41, Drew Gaddis, 18:26.4; 58, Ethan Hamons, 19:07.6; 110, Julian Zachry, 21:14.0; 153, David Raborar, 24:34.7; and 155, Elias Nix, 25:27.9.
In Class 4A, the Bishop Gorman Crusaders placed eight with 212 points. Dallas Covenant won with 29 points, followed by Houston St. Thomas (87) and The Woodlands Legacy Preparatory Christian (98). The All Saints Trojans were 14th (322 points).
Williams Peters, a junior at Dallas Covenant, won the individual race with a clocking of 16:12.1.
Gorman runners were: 29, Simon Cleofe, 19:10.3; 33, Josafat Covarrubias, 19:25.5; 48, Thomas Brown, 20:34.4; 53, Michael Lemmons, 20:44.6; 70, Isaac Natera, 21:45.6; 80, Jorge Garcia, 22:36.0; and 84, Ben McKnight, 23:00.4.
All Saints runners were: 57, Elijah Saunders, 20:49.6; 59, Ethan Fanous, 20:55.1; 68, Jackson Hill, 21:27.7; 82, Max Olvera, 22:41.0; 85, Caleb Dailey, 23:11.0; and103, Ian O'Halloran, 28.26.0.