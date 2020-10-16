MESQUITE — The Lions showed they have a top-notch offense but Mesquite Horn’s special teams and big-play passing attack proved to be the difference in Friday’s non-district game at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Jaguars backup quarterback Darrius White threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in Horn’s 41-27 win over Tyler High.
The Lions had some offensive weapon too as Jacque Jones rushed for over 100 yards and Kameron Medlock was two yards shy of the magic mark. Quarterback Ken’Yontae Pinkard threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns as Tyler totaled 428 yards to Horn’s 404.
White hit on 9 of 14 passing attempts for 280 yards and three TD passes to Xavier Brown (38, 54, 71 yards). He added another to Camden Tyler for 34 yards.
Derrick McFall scored two TDs for the Lions — 4-yard pass from Pinkard and on a 5-yard run. Pinkard tossed a 51-yarder to Tacorey Gilliam. Kendell Howard had field goals of 37 and 29 yards.
Jones rushed 13 times for 102 yards while Medock had 18 carries for 98 yards. Tyler totaled 308 yards rushing on 61 attempts.
Despite outgaining the Jags, 121-86 after the first quarter, Tyler trailed 21-3.
Charles Demming fumbled the opening kickoff but he picked it up and return it 94 yards for a Horn TD. Antonio Mercado’s PAT made it 7-0 just 11:46 into the game.
The Lions came right back but where halted as Howard booted a 37-yard field. It was a 13-play drive, but a blindside block and a hold hurt the march.
On the next Horn possession, the Lions appeared to have the Jags stopped but on the fourth down punt, Tyler lined up offsides. The Jaguars went for it on fourth-and-2 and QB White hit Tyler for a 34-yard TD pass. Mercado’s PAT made it 14-3 with 3:37 showing.
The Lions fumbled on their next possession with the Jaguars taking over at the Tyler 46. Five plays later. White scooted 25 yards around left end into the end zone. The extra point made it 21-3.
The Lions offensive line was anchored by center LeTavion Erwin. Others on the line were guards Sergio Munoz and Cornelius Hartsfield, and tackles Avery Coleman and Mitchell Elder. They continued to play well throughout.
In the second quarter, Tyler took over at its 32 and marched 68 yards in 12 plays for a TD. The Lions converted two fourth downs, the first on a defensive hold and the second when Pinkard threw to Derrick McFall for a 4-yard TD pass in the right corner. Howard’s PAT pulled the Lions within 21-10 with 7:48 on the clock in the second.
NOTES: JT quarterback Ken’Yontae Pinkard and Horn linebacker Casey Griffin were the captains for the game. ... celebrated Senior Night. ... The Lions open District 7-5A Division I play on Oct. 23, taking on McKinney North at McKinney ISD Stadium. Tyler has an open date on Oct. 30 before returning home on Nov. 6 to meet West Mesquite. ... Lions Ka’Darius Tave and Jakyron Lacy were on the sidelines but not dressed out. ... Horn, which is in District 10-6A along with Tyler Legacy, plays host to North Mesquite next Friday. ... Tyler cheerleaders had pink pom pons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
...
---
Mesquite Horn 41, Tyler 27
Tyler 3 14 3 7 — 27
Mesquite Horn 21 7 0 13 — 41
First Quarter
MH — Charles Demmings 94 kickoff return (Antonio Mercado kick), 11:46
TH — FG Kendell Howard 37, 6:30
MH — Camden Tyler 34 pass from Darrius White (Mercado kick), 3:37
MH — White 25 run (Mercado kick), :53
Second Quarter
TH — Derrick McDall 4 pass from Ken’Yontae Pickanrd (Howard kick), 7:48
MH — Xavier Brown 38 pass from White (Mercado kick), 6:06
TH — Tacorey Gilliam 51 pass from Pinkard (Howard kick), 3:49
Third Quarter
TH — FG Howard 29, 5:34
Fourth Quarter
MH — Brown 54 pass from White (kick failed), 11:08
MH — Brown 71 pass from White (Mercado kick), 6:14
TH — McFall 5 run (Howard kick), 3:56
TH MH
First Downs 28 15
Rushes-Yards 61-308 27-124
Passing Yards 120 280
Total Yards 428 404
C-A-I 6-12-1 9-14-1
Punts-Ave. 1-38 1-34
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 11-105 12-118
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Tyler, Jones 13-102, Medlock 18-98, Pinkard 19-40, McFall 8-35, Sanchez 2-22, Potts 1-7. Horn, White 10-59, Ruff 7-30, Tyler 6-28, Emory 3-4, Edwards 1-3.
Passing — Tyler, Pinkard 5-8-0, 120 yards, Sanchez 1-4-1 0 yards. Horn, White 9-14-1, 280 yards.
Receiving -- Tyler, Gilliam 2-51, Potts 2-42, McFall 2-27. Horn, Brown 3-163, Tyler 4-106, Edwards 1-6, Dawn 1-5.