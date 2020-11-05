Tyler High football coach Ricklan Holmes feels his young team is growing from Cubs to Lions.
He hopes they step up like veterans on Friday night as Tyler plays host to West Mesquite in a District 7-5A Division I game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
“This is a talented but young football team,” Holmes said. “Talent does not always win football games. We have to eliminate the mistakes. We have to clean up some things that will make a difference between winning and losing.
“Players and fans look at a football team and judge them by wins and loses. I feel this team has gained experience and if this team had the experience we have now at the beginning of the season we would be 3-1.”
LOOKING AT THE DISTRICT
Last week’s results: Longview 52, Wylie East 17; Dallas Highland Park 41, Sherman 21; McKinney North 35, West Mesquite 32; Tyler High, bye
Games on Friday include: West Mesquite (0-6, 0-2) at Tyler High (0-4, 0-1); Highland Park (3-0, 1-0) at Longview (5-1, 2-0); and Wylie East (1-3, 0-2) at McKinney North (2-3, 2-0). Sherman (1-4, 1-1) has a bye this week. All games are 7:30 p.m. scheduled start.
According to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com the favorites this week are: Tyler (17 points); Highland Park (6 points); and McKinney North (23 points).
DISTRICT LEADERS
The following are the top individuals and team statistics (average per game) in 7-5A D-I:
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS (TOP 7)
Passing: 1, Brayden Schager, Highland Park, 61 of 85 for 905 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs; 2, Tate Bethel, Sherman, 67 of 111 for 791 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs; 3,, Ken’Yonate Pinkard, Tyler, 47 of 83 for 780 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs; 4, Gavin Constantine, McKinney North, 30 of 52 for 672 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs; 5, Jordan Allen, Longview, 29 of 58 for 425 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 6, Graig Dale, West Mesquite, 33 of 85 for 388 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs; 7, Jay Cipriano, West Mesquite, 30 of 54 for 368 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs.
Rushing: 1, Kaden Meredith, Longview, 93-682, 13 TDs; 2, Markevion Haynes, Longview, 65-642, 10 TDs; 3, Jayden Smith, McKinney North, 87-514, 2 TD; 4, Christian Bam Johnson, Wylie East, 97-495, 4 TDs; 5, Andrew Nehrbass, Sherman, 64-467, 4 TDs; 6, Briceon Walker, West Mesquite, 71-378, 3 TDs; 7, Terrell Washington Jr., Wylie East, 40-387, TDs.
Receiving: 1, JJ Henry, McKinney North, 19-455, 8 TDs; 2, Makavion Potts, Tyler, 21-389, TD; 3, Jalne Hale, Longview, 19-388, 6 TDs; 4, Crockett Corwin, Highland Park, 16-320, 3 TDs; 5, Benji Omayebu, Sherman, 23-310, 2 TDs; 6, Jacoby Hunt, Sherman, 19-289, 2 TDs; 7, Montrell Wade, Tyler, 12-255, 2 TDs.
TEAM AVERAGES
Scoring Offense: Highland Park, 43 points per game; Longview, 42.5; McKinney North, 30.8; Sherman, 28.7; Tyler, 25.0; West Mesquite, 19.2; Wylie East, 18.0.
Total Offense: Highland Park, 471.0; Tyler, 426.5; Longview, 374.2; McKinney North, 334.2; Sherman, 314.7; Wylie East, 300.5; West Mesquite, 233.2.
Rushing Offense: Longview, 247.2; Wylie East, 228.8; Tyler, 203.5; McKinney North, 184.2; Sherman, 165.7; Highland Park, 156.7; West Mesquite, 105.3.
Passing Offense: Highland Park, 314.3; Tyler, 223.0; McKinney North, 150.0; Sherman, 149.0; West Mesquite, 127.8; Longview, 127.0; Wylie East, 69.5.
Scoring Defense: Sherman, 22.8; Longview, 24.0; Highland Park, 25.0; West Mesquite, 34.2; Tyler, 39.0; Wylie East, 41.0; McKinney North, 44.6.
Total Defense: Longview, 277.7; Sherman, 305.2; Highland Park, 340.7; West Mesquite, 366.8; Tyler, 397.5; Wylie East, 411.0; McKinney North, 516.2.
Rushing Defense: Highland Park, 106.3; Longview, 126.5; Wylie East, 140.5; Tyler, 172.0; Sherman, 195.2; West Mesquite, 214.8; McKinney North, 236.4.
Passing Defense: Highland Park, 106.3; Sherman, 110.0; Longview, 151.2; West Mesquite, 152.0; Tyler, 225.5; Wylie East, 270.5; McKinney North, 279.8.
LOOKING TO NOV. 13
Games scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13 include: Tyler at Wylie East; Longview at Sherman; McKinney North at Highland Park; West Mesquite, bye.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS