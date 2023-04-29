Kristen Williams
Tyler High's Kristen Williams accepts the Altra Federal Credit Union Award for volleyball from TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard (left) and Altra Federal Credit Union's Tammie Hosea (right) on Tuesday during Best Preps Tyler 2023 presented by Peters Autosports at Green Acres Baptist Crosswalk Center.

 Jennifer Scott/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Kristen Williams

Tyler High School, GPA: 3.8

What Coach Claudia Viramontes said:

Kristen Williams is the type of athlete coaches hope to have participate in their program.

tylervb2.jpg
Kristen Williams sets the ball for Tyler High on Tuesday during their match with Longview in Lobo Coliseum.

She is reliable, hard-working, respectful, coachable, and intrinsically motivated. It has been an honor to see how this young athlete has developed holistically as a person, student, and athlete.

While her impact is most noticeable within her team and teammates, she has also taught me a lot as a head coach through her commitment, unselfish demeanor and her persistent character.

Kristen Williams
Tyler Lady Lion Kristen Williams (20) serves during the match against Longview at Tyler High Gymnasium in Tyler. Williams was voted to the All-District 15-5A first team.

Along with playing for the Tyler High School varsity volleyball team, Kristen is a member of Infinity Volleyball Club (IVC). She is currently a prospect of the National Honor Society and participates in our Instructional Practices Program.

VB
Tyler High senior Kristen Williams is seated with her parents, Kenneth and Kimlicko Lee. Looking on is Lady Lions volleyball Coach Claudia Viramontes.

While Kristen spends most of her time doing school work and improving her volleyball skills, she makes time to give back to her community by volunteering at AHS (Audiology and Hearing Care), coaching youth league volleyball, coaching Spring League Volleyball, helping with summer middle school volleyball camps, working concession stands, and much, much more for her community.

