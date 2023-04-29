Kristen Williams
Tyler High School, GPA: 3.8
What Coach Claudia Viramontes said:
Kristen Williams is the type of athlete coaches hope to have participate in their program.
She is reliable, hard-working, respectful, coachable, and intrinsically motivated. It has been an honor to see how this young athlete has developed holistically as a person, student, and athlete.
While her impact is most noticeable within her team and teammates, she has also taught me a lot as a head coach through her commitment, unselfish demeanor and her persistent character.
Along with playing for the Tyler High School varsity volleyball team, Kristen is a member of Infinity Volleyball Club (IVC). She is currently a prospect of the National Honor Society and participates in our Instructional Practices Program.
While Kristen spends most of her time doing school work and improving her volleyball skills, she makes time to give back to her community by volunteering at AHS (Audiology and Hearing Care), coaching youth league volleyball, coaching Spring League Volleyball, helping with summer middle school volleyball camps, working concession stands, and much, much more for her community.