Grapeland’s Johnny Lamb and Bishop Gorman’s Elizabeth Mahfood have been named the Tyler Morning Telegraph high school basketball Players of the Week for their performances in games played Jan. 17-22.
Lamb, a junior, poured in a season-high 31 points in an 80-41 win over Groveton. Lamb shot 11 of 21 from the field and 7 of 15 from 3-point range in the game.
Lamb also had three steals, two assists and a block.
Lamb and Grapeland (20-9, 6-0) will play at Latexo on Tuesday.
Mahfood repeated as Player of the Week thanks to having 34 points, 23 rebounds and five steals in a 50-33 win over Arlington Grace Prep.
Mahfood made 12 field goals and 10 free throws, and she had 12 offensive rebounds. She also blocked three shots and had two assists.
Gorman (21-6, 3-0) will play at Dallas Shelton on Tuesday.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas (nominated by coaches or in games covered by our staff):
BOYS
Tyler’s Ashad Walker averaged 18.0 points per game in games against Lufkin and Whitehouse. Walker scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in the third quarter against Whitehouse.
Brownsboro’s Malik English averaged 12.5 points per game in games against Wills Point and Canton.
Troup’s Bracey Cover and Logan Womack each averaged 14.5 points per game in games against Waskom and Harleton.
Arp’s Kadaylon Williams averaged 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 steals, 4.0 deflections and 3.0 assists in games against Jefferson and West Rusk.
Hawkins’ Dristun Pruitt averaged 12.0 points, and Jeramy Torres averaged 11.5 points in games against Carlisle and Union Grove.
Grapeland’s Omarian Wiley had 12 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Groveton. Cadarian Wiley had 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Gladewater’s Kollin Lewis scored 30 points in a win over Sabine.
Frankston’s Cael Bruno averaged 14.5 points, and Jake Westbrook averaged 14.0 points in wins over Kerens and Cross Roads. Frankston’s Kody Loebig had 30 points with eight 3-pointers in the win over Cross Roads.
Martin’s Mill’s Jak Kinder averaged 22.5 points in wins over Kerens and Cayuga. Kinder had 33 points and 11 made 3-pointers against Kerens. Alex Tyner averaged 20.0 points, scoring 24 against Kerens and then have 16 points and 16 rebounds against Cayuga.
GIRLS
Tyler Legacy’s Aaliyah Campbell had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in a win over Dallas Skyline. Campbell recently scored the 1,000th point of her career.
Whitehouse’s Susie Moran had 12 points and 20 rebounds in a 52-39 win over Tyler High.
Lindale’s Marley Keith averaged 18.5 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 3.0 deflections and 4.0 steals in wins over Spring Hill and Cumberland Academy. Brooke Everest averaged 12.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 13.0 deflections and 6.5 steals per game. Everest surpassed 100 steals for the season against Cumberland Academy and has more 175 deflections on the year.
Chapel Hill’s Alexia Rogers had 10 points and four rebounds in a 36-31 win over Spring Hill.
Brownsboro’s Mekhayia Moore averaged 14.t points in wins over Wills Point and Canton. Khyra Garrett averaged 13.0 points.
West Rusk’s Piper Morton averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.5 steals per game in wins over Harleton and Arp. Morton had 24 points against Harleton.
Edgewood’s Kaley Nicholson averaged 12.5 points per game in wins over Grand Saline and Paris Chisum. Against Chisum, Nicholson hit three 3-pointers, had four steals and was 100 percent from the free-throw line.
Sabine’s Maddie Furrh averaged 16.0 points per game in games against Ore City and Gladewater.
Hawkins’ Lynli Dacus averaged 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals in wins over Carlisle and Union Grove. Makena Warren averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 points and 2.0 steals.
Troup’s Jessie Minnix averaged 12.0 points against Waskom and Harleton. Against Harleton, she had 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Coaches are asked to send in their nominations by noon each Monday to sports@tylerpaper.com.
RANKINGS
TABC Boys: Lufkin 21 in 5A, Paris 23 in 4A, Bullard 25 in 4A, Diboll 5 in 3A, Tatum 6 in 3A, Central Heights 11 in 3A, Crockett 14 in 3A, Douglass 3 in 2A, Timpson 4 in 2A, Martin’s Mill 10 in 2A, LaPoynor 11 in 2A, Grapeland 17 in 2A, Beckville 19 in 2A, Frankston 21 in 2A, Avinger 12 in 1A, Chireno 13 in 1A, Trinidad 19 in 1A and Wells 22 in 1A.
TABC Girls: Brownsboro 5 in 4A, Palestine 19 in 4A, Canton 22 in 4A, Winnsboro 6 in 3A, Central Heights 15 in 3A, Edgewood 22 in 3A, Martin’s Mill 2 in 2A, Douglass 4 in 2A, LaPoynor 7 in 2A, Woden 17 in 2A, Tenaha 25 in 2A, Neches 6 in 1A, Chireno 9 in 1A and Wells 16 in 1A.
TABC Boys Private: Brook Hill 10 in 5A, Longview Christian 5 in 2A and Longview Christian Heritage 9 in 1A.
TABC Girls Private: Bishop Gorman 3 in 4A and Athens Christian 3 in 1A.
Txhsgbb.com: Tyler Legacy 14 in 6A, Brownsboro 7 in 4A, Palestine 11 in 4A, Gilmer 21 in 4A, Winnsboro 6 in 3A, Edgewood 18 in 3A, Malakoff 19 in 3A, Central Heights 24 in 3A, Martin’s Mill 3 in 2A, Douglass 4 in 2A, Hawkins 13 in 2A, LaPoynor 17 in 2A, Tenaha 20 in 2A, Chireno 4 in 1A and Neches 5 in 1A.