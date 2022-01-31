Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls and Tyler Legacy’s Aaliyah Campbell have been named the Tyler Morning Telegraph high school basketball Players of the Week for their performances in games played Jan. 24-29.
Nuckolls, a junior, averaged 28.5 points, 4.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in wins over Spring Hill and Cumberland Academy.
Against Spring Hill, Nuckolls had 23 points, four assists, five rebounds and two steals. Nuckolls followed up that performance Friday against Cumberland Academy with 34 points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Nuckolls and the Panthers will host Kilgore at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Campbell, a senior, averaged 21.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in games against Rockwall and Mesquite Horn.
In a 45-41 win at state-ranked Rockwall, Campbell had 18 points and 10 rebounds. On Friday against Horn, Campbell scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds with three steals.
Campbell was a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Game. She recently scored her 1,000th career point.
Campbell and the Lady Raiders will play at North Mesquite on Tuesday.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas (nominated by coaches or in games covered by our staff):
BOYS
Tyler’s Ashad Walker averaged 18.5 points per game in wins over Huntsville and Nacogdoches.
Brook Hill’s Hermann Herder-Conde averaged 15.0 points and 16.0 rebounds in wins over Grace Community and Brighter Horizons.
Bishop Gorman’s Sid Cleofe averaged 15.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals in three district games.
Chapel Hill’s Tyson Berry averaged 16.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 steals in wins over Cumberland Academy and Kilgore.
Brownsboro’s Malik English and Aidan Hardin both averaged 13.0 points in games against Mabank and Athens.
Arp’s Robert Draper averaged 10.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.5 offensive rebounds, 3.0 steals and 3.5 assists in games against Harleton and Elysian Fields.
Mineola’s TJ Moreland averaged 26.5 points per game in games against Winnsboro and Mount Vernon.
Grapeland’s Omarian Wiley averaged 25.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.0 blocks in wins over Latexo and Slocum.
Martin’s Mill’s Alex Tyner averaged 21.5 points per game in wins over Frankston and Cross Roads.
Neches’ Mike Barrett averaged 12.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.0 assists in two games.
Garrison’s Brad Reynolds had 34 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals against Alto.
Timpson’s Terry Bussey averaged 22.3 points, 5.0 steals, 3.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds in three district games.
Alto sophomore Devonte Mumphrey scored 45 points in a loss to New Summerfield.
GIRLS
Brownsboro’s Paris Miller averaged 16.5 points per game in wins over Mabank and Athens.
Van sophomore Landry Jones averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 6.5 steals.
Canton’s Shamier Quimby scored 33 points in a win over Mabank.
Grace Community freshman Brenna Hill had 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals in a win over Brook Hill.
Brook Hill’s Maeci Wilson averaged 15.0 points per game in games against Grace Community and Brighter Horizons.
Martin’s Mill’s Jada Celsur averaged 27.0 points per game in wins over Cross Roads and Frankston, including scoring 35 points against Frankston.
Malakoff freshman Hillary Dawson averaged 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.0 assists.
Coaches are asked to send in their nominations by noon each Monday to sports@tylerpaper.com.
RANKINGS
TABC Boys: Lufkin 20 in 5A, Paris 24 in 4A, Diboll 5 in 3A, Tatum 6 in 3A, Central Heights 11 in 3A, Crockett 14 in 3A, Douglass 3 in 2A, Timpson 4 in 2A, Martin’s Mill 10 in 2A, LaPoynor 11 in 2A, Grapeland 17 in 2A, Beckville 19 in 2A, Frankston 21 in 2A, Avinger 12 in 1A, Chireno 13 in 1A, Trinidad 19 in 1A and Wells 22 in 1A.
TABC Girls: Brownsboro 5 in 4A, Palestine 20 in 4A, Canton 22 in 4A, Winnsboro 6 in 3A, Central Heights 14 in 3A, Edgewood 22 in 3A, Martin’s Mill 2 in 2A, Douglass 4 in 2A, LaPoynor 7 in 2A, Woden 14 in 2A, Tenaha 20 in 2A, Neches 6 in 1A, Chireno 9 in 1A and Wells 16 in 1A.
TABC Boys Private: Brook Hill 7 in 5A, Longview Christian 6 in 2A and Longview Christian Heritage 10 in 1A.
TABC Girls Private: Grace Community 10 in 5A, Bishop Gorman 8 in 4A and Athens Christian 3 in 1A.
Txhsgbb.com: Tyler Legacy 20 in 6A, Brownsboro 7 in 4A, Palestine 11 in 4A, Gilmer 24 in 4A, Winnsboro 6 in 3A, Edgewood 19 in 3A, Malakoff 20 in 3A, Central Heights 24 in 3A, Martin’s Mill 3 in 2A, Douglass 4 in 2A, Hawkins 12 in 2A, LaPoynor 15 in 2A, Chireno 4 in 1A and Neches 5 in 1A.