It was an entertaining night of basketball at the Lions Den with Tyler sweeping a doubleheader.
In the first game, the Lady Lions jetted to a three-touchdown lead en route to a 75-35 win over Nacogdoches in a District 16-5A game.
In Game 2, the Lions held off a furious Chapel Hill rally to register a 65-59 triumph over the Bulldogs before a packed THS gymnasium.
The Lady Lions improve to 14-11 overall and 1-1 in District 16-5A. The Lady Dragons fall to 0-2 in district. Tyler hits the road on Friday, traveling to Jacksonville to meet the Maidens at Jack Alexander Gymnasium. Tipoff is schedued for 6:15 p.m. Nacogdoches is slated to host Huntsville in a 6:15 p.m. game.
The Lions (14-8) will open District 16-5A play on Friday, hosting Jacksonville at 6:45 p.m.
The Bulldogs (10-7) return to District 16-4A play, hosting Bullard at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
The Lady Lions raced out to a 21-0 lead to even their district mark at 1-1.
Tyler had lost a heartbreaker against league favorite Huntsville (64-61) on Tuesday, but bounced back nicely against the Lady Dragons.
Four Lady Lions hit in double figures, led by freshman Kalyse Buffin with 16 points. She was followed by A’Niya Hartsfield (14), Kamora Jackson (11) and Kyla Crawford (10).
Jay’Mariera Taylor led with six rebounds (she also had 9 points) with Toniya Elmore and Buffin adding four each.
Keniyah Evans, Ja’Kayla Christian and De’Kyrir ,ah Williams led Nacogdoches with eight points apiece.
Also scoring for Tyler were Ellyse Daye (3 3-pointers) Shiriah Mitchell (4) and ShaCaria Stevenson (2).
Others scoring for Nacogdoches were Adysson Loudenslager (6), Koutyni Moore (4) and Kayden Siers (2).
Tyler won the JV game, 41-36.
BOYS
The Lions led throughout, including taking a 40-21 halftime lead. However, the Bulldogs whittledthe lead down to 63-59 when Tyson Berry hit two free throws with 1:27 left on the clock.
Tyler held on as Ashad Walker and Bryson Hill each hit free throws to salt away the win.
Walker led the Lions with 21 points, while Hill had a double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Point guard Derrick McFall, despite having to leave the game twice with injuries, had 19 points.
Freshman Dee Brisbon led the Bulldogs with 15 points with Keviyan Huddleston adding 13. Tyson Berry pitched in 10.
Jayvin Mayfield had seven rebounds and six points.
Also scoring for Tyler were Kyron Key (8), Tank Brooks (2), Jabari Harris (2), Marquette Mosley (1) and Marquette Martin (1).
JaMarcus Battee had six rebounds and two steals. Hill had three steals and a block, while also drawing three offensive fouls. Key and Walker also drew chargers.
Others scoring for CH were Illonzo McGregor (5), Will Chetlin (4), Cameron Murphy (4) and Adrian Mumphrey (2).
Mumphrey drew two charges with one each by Huddleston and Mayfield.
The Lions were 25 of 37 at the free throw line and the Bulldogs were 12 of 21.
Berry and Brisbon hit 3-pointers for CH.
Key hit two 3-pointers for the Lions, while Walker and McFall connected on one each.
