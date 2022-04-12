WHITEHOUSE — Coltan Eikner belted a three-run homer in the first inning and pitchers Luke Caussey and Peyton Blackmon made it stand up as the Whitehouse Wildcats took a 3-2 win over No. 7 Lufkin in a District 16-5A baseball game on Tuesday at WHS baseball complex.
Caussey hurled six innings to get the win, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out one and walking two. Blackmon got the save, finishing the seventh inning, sitting down the side on six pitches.
The Wildcats move to 15-9 overall and 7-3 in district, while the Panthers fall to 17-5-1 and 9-1.
The two clubs meet again on Thursday in Lufkin. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Collin McLemore had a double for the Wildcats with a single from Michael Dudolski. Scoring runs were JJ Idrogo, Hayden Hossley and Eikner.
The Panthers had five hits — Sam Flores (single, double), Christian Mumphrey (triple), Mark Requena (single) and Gavin DelToro (single). Cooper Knight had an RBI and Chip Buchanan and Mumphrey scored runs.
Bebo Hinojosa took the loss, going six innings while allowing three hits and three runs (2 earned). He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
Brownsboro 4, Mabank
MABANK — Payton Stephenson had three hits and Ty Vasquez knocked in two runs as the Brownsboro Bears defeated the Mabank Panthers 4-2 on Monday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
Stephenson had two singles and a double, along with an RBI and a run scored.
Other hits were from Vasquez, Brice Hudler and Jaxyn Rogers. Hudler also had an RBI. Others scoring runs were Landen Hatton, Hudler and Rogers.
Vasquez got the win on the mound, going 5.1 innings while allowing six hits and two runs with seven strikeouts and no walks. Cooper Schnock got the save, throwing the final 1.2 innings, giving up one hit with three strikeouts.
Coy McManus had two hits for the Panthers with doubles from Jared Mershon and Cash Teague. Others hit were by Peyton Phillips and Kyler Howeth. RBIs were from Howeth and Teague. Mershon and Howeth scored runs.
Van 9, Athens 1
ATHENS — Landon Smith and Grady Baetz combined on a one-hitter as the Van Vandals defeated the Athens Hornets 9-1 on Monday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
Smith pitched 6.2 innings, allowing one hit and one run with six strikeouts and six walks. Baetz got the final out with a strikeout.
Colten Grier had two hits for the Vandals and Logan Smith hit a double. Other hits were by Asher Hawkins, Wyatt Dale and Baetz. RBIs were from Logan Smith (2), Grier (1), Dale (1), Landon Smith (1), Spencer Shinn (1) and Austin Johnson.
Scoring runs were Austin Stephenson (3), Ross Hendericks (2), Grier (2), Hawkins (1) and Baetz (1).