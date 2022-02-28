WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse Wildcats rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth on Monday to capture a 5-2 victory over the Bullard Panthers at WHS baseball field.
The Wildcats won their third straight game to move to 3-1 on the season.
Bullard took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth. The Wildcats went on top 5-2 by plating four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Peyton Blackmon and Michael Dudolski hit doubles for Whitehouse with singles by Coltan Eikner and Keller Smith. RBIs were from Dudolski, Luke Caussey and Smith. Scoring runs were JJ Idrogo, Blackmon, Dudolski, Caussey and Matt Garcia.
Dudolski, Idrogo, Keegan McCord, Jermod McCoy and Smith all had stolen bases.
Hayden Hossley got the win on the mound, going 3.1 innings, giving up one hit and no runs while striking out four and walking two.
Whitehouse will now play in the Liberty Hill Tournament with games on Thursday (3:45 p.m. vs. Temple, 8 p.m. vs. Liberty Hill), Friday (2:30 p.m. vs. Wimberly, 7 p.m. vs. Copperas Cove) and Saturday (10 a.m. vs. Liberty Hill, 12:15 p.m. vs. Kerrville Tivy).
Bullard is scheduled to play in the Nacogdoches Tournament beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday.