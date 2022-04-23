HUNTSVILLE — The Whitehouse Wildcats blanked the Huntsville Hornets on Friday for the second time in four days.
Wildcat pitchers Michael Dudolski and Coltan Eikner combined on the six-hitter for a 6-0 win. On Tuesday in Whitehouse, Luke Caussey limited the Hornets to one hit in an 8-0 win.
Whitehouse improves to 17-10 overall and 9-4 in District 16-5A, while the Hornets fall to 8-19 and 3-10.
Dudolski hurled six innings, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts and a walk. Eikner pitched the final inning, giving up one hit.
Eikner, JJ Idrogo and Keegan McCord each had two hits with Wildcat teammate Collin McLemore contributing a single.
RBIs were from Eikner, Caussey, McCord and Peyton Blackmon. Scoring runs were Idrogo (2), Eikner (2), McLemore (1) and Carson Willingham (1).