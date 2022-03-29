Van 14, Brownsboro 12
BROWNSBORO — The Van Vandals rallied from an 11-run deficit to score a 14-12 win over the Brownsboro Bears on Tuesday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
The Vandals scored three runs in the fifth, nine runs in the sixth and two runs in the seventh to capture the win. After Van went on top 12-11, the Bears tied the game at 12-12 in the bottom of the sixth.
Logan Smith pitched the final two innings to get win, allowing one hit and an unearned run while striking out two and walking one.
Colton Grier and Landon Smith each had four hits and two RBIs to lead the Vandals.
Smith had a triple, two doubles and a single. Grier had two doubles and and two singles.
Van's Asher Hawkins had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs. Ross Hendricks, Spencer Shinn (including triple) and Logan Smith each had two hits.
Other RBIs were Wyatt Dale (2), Hendricks (1), Logan Smith (1), Easton Hinch (1), Shinn (1) and Grady Baetz (1).
Jackson Epperson had four hits for the Bears with Landen Hatton and Brice Hudler had three hits each.
Epperson knocked in five runs. He had two singles and a double.
Other doubles for Brownsboro were from Lane Epperson, Aiden Green and Ty Vasquez.
Other hits were from Lane Epperson (2), Green (2), Jaxon Rogers (1) and Cooper Schock (1).
Also driving in runs were Green (2), Hatton (1), Hudler (1), Rogers (1) and Vasquez (1).
Van (4-10-3, 1-1) is scheduled to host Wills Point at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bears (8-5, 0-2) are scheduled to host Athens at 7 p.m. Friday.
Rusk 10, Center 4
RUSK — JD Thompson threw four innings of no-hit ball while striking out nine as the Rusk Eagles defeated the Center Roughriders on Tuesday in a District 17-4A baseball game.
Thompson did not walk a batter as well.
Peighton Vargas had two singles and a double to pace the Eagles with Will Dixon adding a triple and Thompson and Tarrant Sunday hit doubles.
Thompson, Mason Trowbridge and Mason Cirkel had two hits each with singles from Trey Devereaux and Wade Williams. RBIs were from Sunday (2), Vargas (2), Trowbridge (2), Thompson (1) and Cirkel (1).
Scoring runs were Chris Perez (3), Devereaux (1), Dixon (1), Sunday (1), Williams (1), Thompson (1), Trowbridge (1) and Cirkel (1).
Brett Rawlinson pitched the final three innings for Rusk (2 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned run, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Kedrin Hinson had a double with Lance Wilburn adding a single. Connor Henson had two RBIs with one each by Logon Horton and Hinson. Scoring runs were Jake Morris, Chandler Jones, TJC Bellin and Wilburn.
Bullard 9, Kilgore 4
BULLARD — Derek Degrate belted a grand slam to help the Bullard Panthers score a 9-4 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Tuesday in a District 16-4A baseball game.
Along with his homer, Degrate added two singles and a total of five RBIs. John Lloyd also had three hits (double, 2 singles). Jachin Salas and Ben Coke had two hits each with Chase Randall adding a double. Adding singles were Reid Overbeek, David Wilson and Tanner Stainback.
Lloyd and Coke also knocked in runs. Scoring runs were Randall (2), Stainback (2), Salas (1), Degrate (1), Lloyd (1), Coke (1) and Luke Williams.
Jason Silvey hit a triple and single for the Bulldogs. Adding singles were Ryan Beddingfield, Colby Wilkerson and Cade Henry. RBIs were from Silvey, Beddingfield and Jake Thompson.
Scoring runs were Silvey, Beddingfield, Heath Lafleur and Chris Williams.
Wilson got the win for the Panthers, going seven innings while allowing five hits and four runs (3 earned) with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
Huntsville 14, Tyler 4
HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Hornets scored a 14-4 win over the Tyler Lions on Tuesday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
Huntsville improves to 7-12 overall and 2-4 in district. The Lions fall to 3-11-1 and 0-6.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again on Friday in Tyler. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Canton 6, Athens 1
ATHENS — Creede Herchman and Layne Etheridge combined on a four-hitter as the Canton Eagles defeated the Athens Hornets 6-1 on Tuesday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
Herchman pitched four innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out three and walking five. Etheridge hurled three innings and did not allow a hit or a walk while striking out five.
Ace Reese and Brayden Norrell had doubles as Canton improve to 13-3 overall and 2-0 in district.
Reese had two hits with singles added by Reed Vannorsdel, Colton Whitehead, Jaxon Rhyne and Herchman. RBIs were from Vannorsdel (2), Reese (1), Rhyne (1) and Norrell (1).
Grant Yudizky led the Hornets with two hits, while Chase Greene and Seth Red added singles. Greene knocked in Yudizky.
Canton is scheduled to visit Mabank on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Athens is slated to visit Brownsboro at 7 p.m. Friday.