The Tyler HEAT won their district baseball championship and will compete in the district tournament on Saturday at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall. Team members include: (front row, from left) Hunter Huff, Jacob Nash, Colten Timm, Nicholas Muench, Aaron Newbald; (second row) Coach Bryan Muench, Brady Westbrook, Caden Foutch, Kahne Nolen, Parker Hardie, John Robles, Zac Fuller, Coach Huff, and Coach Bull Hardie.