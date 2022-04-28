After falling behind 4-0, the Tyler HEAT scored 27 consecutive runs to defeat King's Academy 27-4 on Thursday in a baseball game at Faulkner Park.
The victory moved the HEAT to 8-0 in district. The district tournament begins on Saturday at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.
The HEAT scored 15 runs in the first inning and 12 runs in the second.
Caden Foutch and Jacob Nash each drove in four runs with Kahne Nolen adding three RBIs.
Nash had three hits with Foutch, Hunter Huff and Nolen adding two hits apiece. One of Nolen's hits was a double. Singles were from Brady Westbrook (1), Zac Fuller (1), Johnny Robles (1) and Nicholas Muench (1).
Scoring runs were Nolen (4), Fuller (4), Nash (4), Foutch (3), Huff (3), Robles (3), Westbrook (2), Case Greene (1), Muench (1), Aaron Newbald (1) and Colten Timm (1).