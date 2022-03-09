ORE CITY — Sabine's Jace Burns threw a no-hitter while striking out 16 to lead the Cardinals to a 7-0 win over Ore City on Wednesday in a District 15-3A baseball game.
Burns walked two in seven innings on the mound.
Payton McBride led the Cardinals' offense with two hits, a double and a single, with three RBIs.
Alex Galyean and Caden Richardson added two singles apiece and Kile Stripland contributed a hit. Richardson had two RBIs.
Scoring runs were Matt Huey (2), Burns (2), Galyean (1), Richardson (1) and Stripland (1).
Bullard 10, Lindale 0
BULLARD — David Wilson tossed a four-hitter as the Bullard Panthers defeated the Lindale Eagles 10-0 on Wednesday in a District 16-4A baseball game.
Wilson struck out seven and did not issue a walk. At the plate, Wilson added two hits and an RBI, while scoring a run.
John Lloyd had a triple for the Panthers with Ben Coke, Derek Degrate and Chase Randall had doubles.
Degrate had two hits with singles from Reid Overbeek and Bryce Brennan.
Lloyd knocked in three runs with other RBIs from Coke (2), Jachin Salas (1), Overbeek (1) and Randall (1).
Scoring runs were Degrate (2), Tanner Stainback (2), Salas (1), Coke (1), Lloyd (1), Brennan (1) and Randall (1).
Kayden McClenny had a double for the Eagles, while Luke Waggoner had two singles. Caden Piccoli added a single.
Spring Hill 12, Henderson 0
LONGVIEW — Easton Ballard tossed a one-hitter, striking out five and walking four in five innings, and the Spring Hill Panthers improved to 9-0 on the season with a 12-0 win over Henderson.
Ballard (3-0) threw 50 of his 83 pitches for strikes.
At the plate, Josiah Mackey had three hits and drove in a run for the Panthers. Ben Puckett had two hits and an RBI. Ballard singled and drove in two runs, and Marshall Lipsey chipped in with a triple and three RBI. Emory Allen, Brennan Ferguson and Jax Stovall all added hits, and Jordan Hodges drove in a run.
Winnsboro 19, Winona 8
WINNSBORO — Chayne Tedford, Rance Brown and Will Wilcox each drove in three runs as the Winnsboro Red Raiders scored a 19-8 win over the Winona Wildcats on Tuesday.
Brown had three hits — single, double and triple and Wilcox had two hits — a homer and a single.
Macon Harrison and Rey Soto each had triples with Tedford added a double.
Harrison, Tedford and Aiden Hammons also had two hits apiece. Rey Soto drove in two runs with Crayton Klika and Mason Harrison both driving in runs.
Scoring runs were Macon Harrison (3), Hammons (3), Wilcox (3), Tedford (2), Brown (2), Klika (2), Mason Harrison (2) and Naythan Chapman (2).
Bryce Caldwell, Logan Cook and Ben Chesley had hits for Winona. Kalab Remedies drove in a run. Scoring runs for the Wildcats were Caldwell (2), Jesse Jones (2), Remedies (1), Cabron Hampton (1), Cook (1) and Manny Garcia (1).
Liberty-Eylau 7, Gilmer 1
GILMER — Gage Bellatti doubled and drove in a run, and W.T. Jones struck out five with two walks in 4.1 innings as Liberty-Eylau notched a 7-1 win over Gilmer.
The Buckeyes finished with four hits, singles form Brayden Pate, Dillon Henson, Travis Collie and Aron Bell. Collie drove in the lone run for Gilmer. Henson struck out eight and walked five, allowing four earned runs in six innings on the hill to shoulder the pitching loss.
New Diana 5, Hughes Springs 0
HUGHES SPRINGS — Dylan Abernathy struck out 10, walked three and allowed just two hits in 5.1 innings, Elliot Foreman finished up on the hill with three strikeouts and the New Diana Eagles blanked Hughes Springs, 5-0.
Ethan Adkisson collected three hits, including a double, for New Diana. Jacob Newland doubled and drove in two runs, and Hunter Gleason added an RBI.
Bryce Ratley had two hits and Ryan Vaughan added a single for the Mustangs in the loss. Zach Moore struck out six, walked two and gave up no earned runs in five innings.
Tatum 8, Troup 2
TATUM — Reese Milam turned in a dominant performance on the hill for the Eagles, striking out 12 with one walk and three hits allowed in six innings as Tatum earned an 8-2 win over Troup.
Truitt Anthony doubled and drove in three runs to pace the Tatum offense. Mason Whiddon had three hits and two RBI, and Camron Redwine and Milam also drove in runs.
Colby Turner took the pitching loss for Troup. He struck out five and walked four. Carson Davenport had two hits for the Tigers.
Elysian Fields 4, West Rusk 1
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields rallied with a four-run sixth inning to hand West Rusk a 4-1 setback on Wednesday.
Brody Parker doubled, singled and drove in three runs for the Yellowjackets. Landon Swank also drove in a run for EF. Blake Merritt earned the mound victory, striking out nine and walking six while giving up one earned run in 6.2 innings.
Will Jackson had two hits for West Rusk in the loss. He also worked two innings on the hill, striking out three and walking one. Bryant Mason fanned three and walked three in four innings.
Beckville 15, Carlisle 1
BECKVILLE — Matt Barr tripled, singled and drove in three runs, Ryan Harris added two hits and two RBI and the Beckville Bearcats rolled to a 15-1 win over Carlisle.
Lance White chipped in with two RBI, and Adian Brantley and Brody Downs dove in a run apiece for the Bearcats, who scored six in the first and put things away with eight in the third.
Brantley struck out seven, walked one and scattered three hits in four innings for the pitching win.
Union Grove 17, Overton 0
OVERTON — Hunter Cannon singled and drove in three runs, and four other Lions had two RBIs as Union Grove recorded a 17-0 win against Overton.
Carter Smith had two hits and two RBI, and Trevor Moore, Kayden Day and Judson George all chipped in with two RBI. George doubled, and Cole Barkley, Colton Cowan and Jacob Griffin drove in runs.
Cannon and Griffin combined for a no-hitter, with both Lions striking out two.
Hawkins 10, Union Hill 0
HAWKINS — Julian Frazier was dominant on the hill for Hawkins, striking out 15 with no walks and allowing just one hit in six innings as the Hawks rolled to a 10-0 win over Union Hill.
At the dish, Dristun Pruitt tripled, singled and drove in two runs, Micah Staruska doubled, singled and drove in two and Bryce Burns had two hits and an RBI. Dawson Pruitt and Aiden Colley also drove in runs for the Hawks.
Matthew Massingill had the lone hit for Union Hill.