LIBERTY CITY — Jace Burns tossed a no-hitter while striking out five as the Sabine Cardinals defeated the Daingerfield Tigers 19-0 on Friday in a District 15-3A baseball.
Burns walked just one in the five-inning game.
Burns was also a star at the plate with three hits, including a grand slam and double, along with five RBIs.
The Cardinals also had homers from Alex Galyean and Payton McBride. Also, McBride added a triple.
Galyean and McBride each had two hits. Adding singles were Carter Patterson, Matt Huey, Zach Donovan, Jaydan McPherson and Kile Stripland.
Other RBIs were from Galyean (3), McBride (3), Huey (2), McPherson (2), Caden Richardson (1) and Donovan (1).
Scoring runs were Burns (4), Galyean (2), McBride (2), Patterson (2), Huey (2), Donovan (2), McPherson (2), Stripland (2) and Richardson (1).
Brownsboro 14, Van 4
VAN — Lane Epperson drove in four runs and Brice Hudler knocked in three to help power the Brownsboro Bears to a 14-4 win over Van on Friday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
Lane Epperson had a triple with Jackson Epperson and Hudler hitting doubles.
Jackson Epperson had three hits with two hits apiece from Lane Epperson, Hudler and Jaxyn Rogers. Payton Stephenson added a single.
Other RBIs were from Jackson Epperson (2), Landen Hutton (1) and Stephenson (1). Scoring runs were Stephenson (3), Hatton (2), Ty Vasquez (2), Cooper Schock (2), Hudler (1), Jackson Epperson (1), Rogers (1), Aiden Green (1) and Alex Wood (1).
Ryan Padgett pitched 4.1 innings to get the win on the mound. He allowed three runs with two strikeouts and six walks. Schock got the final two outs, allowing an unearned run with a strikeout and two walks.
Easton Hinch, Spencer Shinn and Logan Smith all had doubles for the Vandals. Other hits were by Ross Hendricks, Colton Grier, Wyatt Dale, Landon Smith, Spencer Shinn and Gray Baetz.
RBIs were from Hendericks (1), Logan Smith (1) and Baetz (1). Scoring runs were Dale (1), Hinch (1), Austin Stephenson (1) and Easton Larey (1).
Mabank 4, Wills Point 3, 9 innings
MABANK — Kyler Howeth singled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth as Mabank defeated Wills Point, 4-3, on Friday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
The Panthers scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 3-3 and force extra innings.
Howeth had two hits with Ty Reedy adding a double. Peyton Phillips added a single.
Scoring runs for the Panthers were Phillips (1), Hagen Tijerina (1), Ty Perkins (1) and Cash Linder (1).
Reedy got the win on the hill, going the final three innings while giving up a hit but no runs. He struck out four and walked four.
Ethan Perez had two hits for the Tigers with Kameron Stuart adding a single. Stuart had two RBIs with runs scored by Hunter Smith, Jayson Sline and Hayden Smith.
Edgewood 21, Commerce 2
COMMERCE — Alex Martinez had three hits and Lukas Grace drove in three runs as the Edgewood Bulldogs defeated the Commerce Tigers 21-2 on Friday in a District 12-3A baseball game.
Grace had two doubles with Martinez, Hayden Wilcoxson and Grayson Hunter hitting one double each.
Collon McKibben and Gabriel Stoltzfus had hits apiece. Other hits were from Cade Matthews, Noah Boone, Jaxon McConnell, Carter Seay and Brady Bannister.
Other RBIs were from Wilcoxson (2), Hunter (2), McKibben (1), Matthews (1), Boone (1), Stoltzfus (1), Martinez (1), Seay (1), Jacob Gibbons (1) and Bannister (1).
Scoring runs were Martinez (3), Boone (2), Grace (2), Graham Fabbri (2), Hunter (2), Seay (2), Bannister (2), McKibben (1), Wilcoxson (1), Stoltzfus (1), McConnell (1), Levi McKnight (1) and Gibbons (1).
Harmony 16, Winona 3
WINONA — Cooper Wadding drove in four runs with a couple of hits, Braxton Baker singled twice and plated two runs and the Harmony Eagles earned a 16-3 win over Winona.
Spencer Wall, Tucker Tittle, Tanner Tittle, Boston Seahorn and Riley Patterson all added RBIs.
Landen Wilkerson, Tucker Tittle and Wadding combined on a one-hitter for the Eagles. Wilkerson struck out three and walked three, giving up one hit, in two innings. Tittle fanned six and walked one in two frames and Wadding had one strikeout in one inning of action.
Hawkins 12, Leverett's Chapel 1
HAWKINS — Dristun Pruitt banged out three hits and drove in three runs from the top of the order, Julian Frazier added three hits and three RBIs and the Hawkins Hawks earned a 12-1 win over Leverett’s Chapel.
Braden Adams tripled and drove in a run for the Hawks. Frazier and Dawsun Pruitt had doubles, with Pruitt also driving in a run. Micah Staruska had two hits and an RBI.
Frazier earned the pitching win, striking out eight, walking two and giving up one earned run on three