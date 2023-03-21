Whitehouse’s Michael Dudolski and Harmony’s Tucker Tittle shared Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week honors, and Big Sandy’s Jake Johnson is the Hitter of the Week for games played March 13-18.
Dudolski, a junior Texas A&M commit, allowed one run on three hits with 14 strikeouts in a District 15-5A opening win over Pine Tree. Dudolski was pitching up to 92 miles per hour.
Tittle allowed no runs on two bloop hits with no walks and 14 strikeouts in seven innings in a win over Winnsboro.
Johnson went 3-for-5 (.600) with a home run, a double and six RBIs.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Frankston junior Walker McCann picked up a win and allowed no runs on one hit with eight strikeouts and four walks.
Brook Hill junior Ashton Alexander allowed no runs on no hits with six strikeouts in five innings in a win over Dallas Shelton.
Rains junior Shawn Robertson allowed one unearned run on no hits with eight strikeouts and no walks, positing a 0.00 ERA in five innings.
Cumberland Academy’s Izayah Watson allowed one run and one walk with four strikeouts in five innings.
HITTING
Tyler Legacy’s Lucas Grundy 4-for-8 (.500) with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base. Walker Freeman was 3-for-6 (.500) with a double, three RBIs, three walks and two stolen bases.
Frankston junior Ryan Harper went 8-for-12 (.667) with two doubles, two RBIs, four runs and four stolen bases.
Brook Hill junior David Sims went 3-for-5 (.600 with a double, five walks, one stolen base and two RBIs.
Cumberland Academy’s Ian Wharton hit .538 with four RBIs and three walks.
———
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings are Whitehouse 2 in 5A; Carthage 4, Spring Hill 8, Pleasant Grove 9 and Liberty-Eylau 10 in 4A; Central Heights 3 in 3A; and Alba-Golden 6, Kerens 7 and Joaquin 8 in 2A. Also receiving votes were Canton and Lufkin Hudson in 4A; and Frankston and Garrison in 2A.
East Texas teams ranked in the latest Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball rankings are Hallsville 13 and Whitehouse 14 in 5A; Pleasant Grove 8, Spring Hill 10, Carthage 11, Lufkin Hudson 12, Canton 16, Bullard 21, Van 22 and Liberty-Eylau 24 in 4A; Central Heights 4, White Oak 18, Diboll 22 and Hooks 25 in 3A; Douglass 5, Kerens 7, Joaquin 8, Harleton 16, Frankston 17, Rivercrest 18 and Garrison 20 in 2A; and Brook Hill 2 in Private Small School.
To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Tuesday.