JASPER — The Longview Lobos split a pair of games on the first day of the Jasper Tournament, blanking Bridge City 1-0 and falling 9-5 to Argyle.
Against Bridge City, Gabe Flores turned in a dominant performance on the hill, striking out nine, walking three and giving up just one hit in seven innings.
The Lobos scored the lone run of the game when Ronald Woods walked and scored on a throwing error on a ball hit to the shortstop by Taylor Tatum.
Gabe Flores and Drew Flores had hits, with Connor Cox walking twice.
Argyle scored eight times in the bottom of the second on the way to a 9-5 win over the Lobos in the second game.
Gabe Flores had a double, single and RBI, Drew Flores a double, single and two RBI, Taylor Tatum a double and an RBI and Bradley Bridges an RBI for the Lobos. Campbell Williams shouldered the pitching loss for Longview.
The Lobos are scheduled to face Hardin-Jefferson at noon and Nederland at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Spring Hill splits
TATUM — At the Tatum Tournament, the Spring Hill Panthers dropped a 4-2 decision to Carthage and bounced back to earn a 9-1 win over Van on Thursday.
Against Carthage, Emory Allen singled twice and Conner Smeltzer drove in a run for the Panthers. Wyatt McFadin struck out four, walked two and gave up three earned runs in 5.2 innings.
Carthage was led at the plate by Noah Paddie with a double, single and two RBI and Dillon Davenport, who singled twice and drove in two runs. Connor Cuff added a triple for the Bulldogs, and Davenport picked up the pitching win. He fanned five, walked two and gave up one earned run in six innings.
Against Van, Jordan Hodges doubled, singled and drove in a run and Easton Ballard added a single and three RBI for the Panthers. Allen had two hits, Marshall Lipsey doubled and Jax Stovall and Austin Bonnor both drove in runs.
Smeltzer went the distance on the mound, striking out seven with three walks and one earned run allowed on four hits.
Kilgore 5, Carthage 0
TATUM — Heath Lafleur struck out six, walked three and blanked Carthage on just two hits as Kilgore earned a 5-0 win.
Chris Ervin had three hits and scored twice from the top of the lineup for Kilgore. Colby Wilkerson had two hits and two RBI, Lafleur two hits and na RBI and Cade Henry a double.
Tatum 10, Sabine 3
TATUM — Reese Milam tripled and drove in three runs, Aidan Anthony and Camron Redwine collected two RBI apiece and the Tatum Eagles notched a 10-3 win over Sabine.
Anthony doubled and singled, and Levi Lister added two hits for the Eagles. Truitt Anthony and Landen Tovar chipped in with RBI, and Tovar worked five innings for the pitching win. He struck out five and walked one, giving up one earned run.
Alex Galyean doubled, singled and drove in a run and Payton McBride added an RBI for Sabine. Zack Donovan and Breylen Hawkins pitched two innings apiece for Sabine, and Matt Huey worked one inning.
Pine Tree 6, Liberty-Eylau 5
HALLSVILLE — Max Gidden drove in two runs to back a solid start on the hill by Collin Estes, and the Pine Tree Pirates edged Liberty-Eylau, 6-5, in the Reich Builders Classic.
Estes worked 6.1 innings, striking out four. Jacob Hall finished on the hill.
Caden Donley singled, tripled and drove in a run for the Pirates. Connor Carrell doubled twice and drove in a run. Estes added a double, and Cruz Cox and Matthew Lummus both chipped in with singles.
Hallsville 5, Liberty-Eylau 5
HALLSVILLE — At the Reich Builders Classic, Hallsville scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to salvage a 5-5 tie with Liberty-Eylau.
Sawyer Dunagan, Jack Holladay, Logan Jones and Ethan Miller all doubled for Hallsville. Dunagan and Matt Houston had two hits apiece. Houston drove in two runs, and Holladay chipped in with an RBI. Landon Bowden fanned five and walked four in 4.2 innings. Blake Cox struck out one with no walks in 2.1 frames.
In the last game of the night, the Bobcats scored four in the third to build an 8-4 lead and held on for an 8-6 win over Lindale.
Sawyer Dunagan and Logan Jones both tripled for the Bobcats, with Dunagan adding a single and driving in four runs. Jones and Ethan Miller had two hits and an RBI apiece. Connor White recorded two hits, and Carson Blakeley and Garrett Smith drove in runs. Blakeley got the pitching win, striking out seven with three walks in four innings. Grayson Worth fanned two and walked one in a scoreless inning of action.
White Oak 8, Elysian Fields 4
WHITE OAK — At the White Oak Tournament, Landon Anderson worked four strong innings on the mound for the win and helped his own cause at the plate with three hits and three RBI in an 8-4 victory over Elysian Fields.
Anderson struck out six and walked four, giving up two earned runs. At the plate, he doubled once and singled twice. Tyler Puckett doubled twice and singled once. Breyden White added two doubles and two RBI, and Colton Millwood and Alex Scott added doubles. Dylan Creager also drove in a run for the Roughnecks.
For EF in the loss, Jase Greenslate had a single and two RBI, Judson Illingworth, David Hutson and Lawson Swank all had two hits, and Lannon Collum and Brody Parker drove in a run apiece. Jase Alaniz struck out one and walked two in the loss.
Mabank 11, Elysian Fields 8
WHITE OAK — Ty Reed doubled twice, singled twice and drove in five runs to lead the Mabank Panthers past Elysian Fields, 11-8.
Tyler McNeil added a triple for Mabank. Coy McManus had two hits.
Lawson Swank doubled and singled and Jase Greenslate had two hits and two RBI for Elysian Fields. Judson Illingworth also drove in a run, and Kip Lewis had a pair of hits. Landon Swank added two his and two RBI. Greenslate took the pitching loss.
New Diana wins 2
MOUNT PLEASANT — At the Mount Pleasant Tournament, the New Diana Eagles defeated Nashville (Arkansas) 7-5 and Atlanta 6-1 on Thursday.
Against Nashville, Hayden Thomas had two hits and three RBI from the leadoff spot, and Ethan Adkisson banged out four hits - including a double. Cohle Sherman finished with two hits. Peyton Brewer drove in two runs, and John Lutrell and Elliot Foreman added RBI.
Hunter Gleason struck out one and walked four in four innings. Brewer fanned two and walked three in a couple of frames.
Adkisson struck out four with no walks and one unearned run allowed in six innings against Atlanta.
At the plate, Jacob Newland, Lutrell and Logan Simmons all doubled. Newland had two hits and drove in three runs. Lutrell added two hits, and Foreman and Brewer both added RBI.
Hughes Springs wins two
HUGHES SPRINGS — At the Highway 11 Tournament, Hughes Springs notched wins over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (8-2) and DeKalb (7-4) on Thursday.
Against MPCH, Pat Boyd and Trapper Golden both doubled, and Chase Brown, Quinton Singletary and Bryce Ratley all drove in two runs. Boyd chipped in with an RBI. Golden earned the pitching win, striking out three and walking four in two innings.
Against DeKalb, Singletary, Ratley and Zach Moore all drove in runs, and Bryson Belk added a single and two RBI for the Mustangs. Parker Jenkins struck out two and walked one in two innings.
Gilmer 8, Paul Pewitt 2
HUGHES SPRINGS — Landyn Thompson worked six innings on the hill, striking out five, walking two and giving up two earned runs, and Aron Bell paced the offense with three hits and two RBI as Gilmer notched an 8-2 win over Omaha Paul Pewitt.
Thompson, Aaron Stanley and Dillon Henson all doubled for the Buckeyes. Henson and Stanley had two hits apiece, with Stanley and Justin Jones driving in two runs apiece. Thompson also drove in a run.
Noah Mayo and Eric Morris drove in runs for Paul Pewitt.
Harleton drops two
HUGHES SPRINGS — The Harleton Wildcats fell to Prairiland (9-2) and Winnsboro (7-5) on Thursday.
Against Prairiland, Carson Wallace tripled and Dylan Dunagan drove in a run for the Wildcats. Wallace worked 3.1 innings on the mound, striking out three and walking three.
Against Winnsboro, Gage Shirts banged out three hits, Braden Hopkins had two hits and two RBI and Luke Wright and Taber Childs added RBI for the Wildcats. Travis Cheatham and Blake Weaver worked on the mound for Harleton.
Harmony 1, MPCH 0
MOUNT PLEASANT — Tucker Tittle turned in a dominant performance on the hill for Harmony, striking out 18 and walking three in a no-hitter as the Eagles edged Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 1-0.
Tittle threw 113 pitches, with 73 finding the strike zone.
Tanner Tittle singled and drove in the lone run for Harmony. Will Young also had a single.
Harleton 8, Arp 6
HARLETON — Taber Childs struck out 10 and walked one in five innings, and the Harleton Wildcats earned an 8-6 win over Arp.
At the plate, Childs doubled and singled. Blake Weaver and Carson Brown had two hits and an RBI apiece. Gage Shirts had three hits and an RBI, and Luke Wright, Braden Hopkins, Carson Wallace and Dylan Dunagan all drove in runs.