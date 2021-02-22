Chapel Hill 4, Arp 0
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Sean Gentry and Dillon Line combined on a three-hitter as the Chapel Hill Bulldogs opened their baseball season with a 4-0 victory over Arp on Monday at Jerry Mumphrey Field.
Gentry hurled five innings, striking out 10 while allowing two hits and issuing only one walk. Line hurled two innings, allowing one hit while striking out two and walking two.
Dillon Tabb and Line each had singles for the Bulldogs. Will Parker drove in a run on a fielder's choice. Line scored two runs, while Tabb and Parker scored one each.
Line and Cody Combs each had two stolens bases with Tabb, Austin Vega and Jahade Adams swiping one apiece.
Chapel Hill is scheduled to play in the Rains/Grand Saline Tournament with games against Winnsboro (5 p.m. Thursday), Canton (8:30 a.m. Friday) and Redwater (10:40 a.m. Friday). All three games are set for Grand Saline.
Dorian Reyes was on the mound for Arp, allowing one hit and striking out seven in two innings of work. He was 2 for 3 at the plate.
Rains 5, Palestine 2
EMORY — Eric Bacon broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with an RBI single, and brother Brandon Bacon followed by driving in two more runs to give the Rains Wildcats a 5-2 victory over the Palestine Wildcats on Monday night in the baseball opener for both teams.
Luke Sheppard earned the victory on the mound, throwing the final two innings, allowing no hits and striking out five.
Next up for Rains will be the first game of the Rains/Grand Saline Tournament on Thursday when the Wildcats face White Oak.
Lone Oak 4, Tyler 2
The Tyler Lions dropped a 4-2 decision to the Lone Oak Buffaloes on Monday in the baseball opener for both teams at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
Lions coach Ty Wright, the former all-state baseball player at Wills Point, standout at Oklahoma State and a member of the Chicago Cubs organization, was please with how the Lions competed.
He tweeted, "Proud of all Tyler High Baseball teams tonight. Score didn’t go our way, but the competitive spirit and passion was on full display. A lot to hold your head up high about. We will get back to work and we will continue to get better everyday!! Go Lions!"
The Lions scheduled to compete in the DeSoto Baseball Tournament this weekend. Tyler's schedule includes: Thursday — 1 p.m. vs. Terrell, 3:30 p.m. vs. Lancaster; and Friday — 10:30 a.m. at DeSoto, 1 p.m. vs. Arlington Sam Houston.