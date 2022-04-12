Brook Hill’s Dorian Reyes is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Troup’s Colby Turner is Pitcher of the Week for games played April 4-April 9.
Reyes had two grand slams in one inning in a 15-1 win over McKinney Christian on Tuesday. Reyes also had a three-run home run last week and finished with 12 RBIs, four runs scored and a walk while going 6-for-9 (.667).
Turner, a sophomore, threw a complete game shutout in a 1-0 win over Tatum. Turner pitched seven innings and allowed four hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks. He struck out three in a row to end the game with the tying run in scoring position.
In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Rusk’s Mason Cirkel pitched eight innings and earned a win, allowing four unearned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks.
Grand Saline’s Luke Metcalf pitched seven innings and allowed no earned runs with 12 strikeouts in a 6-1 win over Lone Oak.
Mineola’s Spencer Joyner pitched a five-inning shutout with eight strikeouts and one walk in a win over Winona.
HITTING
Tyler Legacy’s Dakota McCaskill was 3-for-6 (.500) with a solo home run.
Rusk’s Heston Kelly was 5-for-10 (.500) with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Peighton Vargas was 5-for-11 (.455) with a double, three RBIs and two runs.
Mineola’s Braydon Alley was 5-for-6 (.833) with a triple, three RBIs, four runs, a walk and a hit by pitch.
Alba-Golden’s Chaelton Cook was 7-for-8 (.875) with two doubles, six runs and four RBIs. Conner Gibson was 6-for-8 (.750) with four doubles, four runs and eight RBIs.
———
East Texas teams ranked in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association poll are Lufkin 8 in 5A, Longview Spring Hill 4 in 4A, Diboll 4 in 3A and Beckville 10 in 2A.
Receiving votes were Hallsville in 5A and Alto and Garrison in 2A.
— To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Monday.