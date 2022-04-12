Brook Hill’s Dorian Reyes is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Hitter of the Week, and Troup’s Colby Turner is Pitcher of the Week for games played April 4-April 9.

Reyes had two grand slams in one inning in a 15-1 win over McKinney Christian on Tuesday. Reyes also had a three-run home run last week and finished with 12 RBIs, four runs scored and a walk while going 6-for-9 (.667).

Turner, a sophomore, threw a complete game shutout in a 1-0 win over Tatum. Turner pitched seven innings and allowed four hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks. He struck out three in a row to end the game with the tying run in scoring position.

In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):

PITCHING

Rusk’s Mason Cirkel pitched eight innings and earned a win, allowing four unearned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks.

Grand Saline’s Luke Metcalf pitched seven innings and allowed no earned runs with 12 strikeouts in a 6-1 win over Lone Oak.

Mineola’s Spencer Joyner pitched a five-inning shutout with eight strikeouts and one walk in a win over Winona.

HITTING

Tyler Legacy’s Dakota McCaskill was 3-for-6 (.500) with a solo home run.

Rusk’s Heston Kelly was 5-for-10 (.500) with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Peighton Vargas was 5-for-11 (.455) with a double, three RBIs and two runs.

Mineola’s Braydon Alley was 5-for-6 (.833) with a triple, three RBIs, four runs, a walk and a hit by pitch.

Alba-Golden’s Chaelton Cook was 7-for-8 (.875) with two doubles, six runs and four RBIs. Conner Gibson was 6-for-8 (.750) with four doubles, four runs and eight RBIs.

———

East Texas teams ranked in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association poll are Lufkin 8 in 5A, Longview Spring Hill 4 in 4A, Diboll 4 in 3A and Beckville 10 in 2A.

Receiving votes were Hallsville in 5A and Alto and Garrison in 2A.

— To nominate players, coaches can send nominations to sports@tylerpaper.com by noon each Monday.

 
 

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 22nd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past four years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports